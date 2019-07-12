Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Parsons Capital Management Has Increased Holding by $827,190 as Share Value Rose; Bp Plc Stake in Kimco Realty (KIM) Increased as Market Value Rose

Parsons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 58.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc bought 4,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,368 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26M, up from 7,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $436.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $169.07. About 17.32M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – SEMTECH – ALIBABA CLOUD AND ZHEJIANG PROVINCIAL COMPANY OF CHINA UNICOM JOINTLY DEPLOYED PRE-COMMERCIAL SERVICE FOR IOT BASED ON LORA TECHNOLOGY; 20/04/2018 – Alibaba buys Chinese chipmaker to aid internet of things business after ZTE ban; 30/05/2018 – GUANGDONG BOBAOLON 002776.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH XINHUANET, ALISPORTS ON SMART MANUFACTURING AND BIG DATA COOPERATION; 19/03/2018 – Lazada Gets Another $2 Billion From Alibaba, Appoints New CEO; 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – PROPOSAL FOR ALL-CASH TRANSACTION FOR $20.00 PER ADS OR $40.00 PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Alibaba at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC SAYS CO, ALIMUSIC JOINTLY ENTERED INTO A CROSS-LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO MUSIC COPYRIGHTS; 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL INFOTECH 300465.SZ SAYS IT AND ANT FINANCIAL’S UNIT PLAN TO INVEST IN JV; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Alibaba tops revenue forecasts, investments clip margins; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Health: Ali JK Owns Relationships With Merchants on Tmall.com for Medical Devices, Adult Products

Bp Plc increased its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (KIM) by 109.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc bought 60,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 115,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13 million, up from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in Kimco Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $18.4. About 1.77M shares traded. Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has risen 26.82% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.39% the S&P500. Some Historical KIM News: 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Brixmor Operating Partnership, Kite Realty, Kimco Realty and DDR Corp. Have Material Exposure to Toys R Us; 15/03/2018 RElTs slip anew despite minor exposure to Toys ‘R’ Us closings; 03/04/2018 – Target Joins Kimco Realty’s Forest Avenue Plaza; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO 1Q FFO/SHR 39C; 03/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Reports First Quarter 2018 Transaction Activity; 05/04/2018 – Kimco’s Lincoln Square to Feature Philadelphia’s First Sprouts Farmers Market; 21/04/2018 – DJ Kimco Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KIM); 26/04/2018 – KIMCO 1Q AFFO/SHR 37C, EST. 36C; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: KIMCO 1Q RENTAL REV $304.1M, EST. $296.3M; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TOYS R US LIQUIDATIONS AFFECT FEW RATED RETAIL REITS; LONG-TERM PROSPECTS ARE POSITIVE

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98 million and $913.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3,894 shares to 356,778 shares, valued at $74.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 5,934 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,025 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

