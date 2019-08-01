Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Nine Masts Capital LTD Upped Stake by $1.37 Million; Mcrae Capital Management Trimmed Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $952,965

Mcrae Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc sold 8,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 114,423 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.50M, down from 122,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 3.27% or $4.46 during the last trading session, reaching $140.73. About 17.39 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice President, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 21/03/2018 – CUNA Mutual AdvantEdge Analytics and Microsoft Join Forces on New Strategic Data Platform for Credit Unions; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s cloud business is growing gangbusters and it just unveiled a new video game division; 10/04/2018 – Atrio Systems Announces Rebranding to NuSoft Solutions; 15/05/2018 – lifelMAGE Announces LITE, a Breakthrough Capability to Build lnteroperable Clinical Networks; 07/03/2018 – Tencent’s Pony Ma overtakes Wanda’s Wang as Asia’s richest; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with Intel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 11/05/2018 – Harvard Endowment Goes All-In on Apple, Microsoft and Google; 27/04/2018 – MSFT SAYS ITS ROLE IN LUNDGREN CASE IS BEING MISREPRESENTED

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 32.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 30,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57 million, up from 23,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $455.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $174.98. About 10.58 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 08/04/2018 – Dubai cryptocurrency firm denies Alibaba trademark infringement; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA BABA.N NAMES LUCY PENG AS LAZADA CEO, MAXIMILIAN BITTNER TO ASSUME ROLE OF SENIOR ADVISOR TO ALIBABA -STATEMENT; 18/04/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba, Baidu,; 12/03/2018 – OFO RAISES $866M IN FUNDING ROUND LED BY ALIBABA; 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a countermove to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Prenetics Acquires UK-Based DNAFit, a Global Leader in Consumer Genetic Testing; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q-End Annual Active Consumers on China Retail Marketplaces 552M; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-Sony’s push into entertainment aims for stability, not splashiness; 09/04/2018 – SEMTECH – ALIBABA CLOUD AND ZHEJIANG PROVINCIAL COMPANY OF CHINA UNICOM JOINTLY DEPLOYED PRE-COMMERCIAL SERVICE FOR IOT BASED ON LORA TECHNOLOGY; 12/04/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL ALSO IN TALKS WITH SEVERAL GLOBAL AND CHINESE INVESTORS

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $320.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 18,210 shares to 2,790 shares, valued at $319,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 76,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,616 shares, and cut its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Mcrae Capital Management Inc, which manages about $240.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tapestry Inc by 15,300 shares to 128,425 shares, valued at $4.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 2,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,345 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 220,479 are owned by Sandler Capital. Morgan Dempsey Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% or 795 shares in its portfolio. Ithaka Lc invested in 6.05% or 321,999 shares. 273,599 are held by Campbell Newman Asset Incorporated. Hall Kathryn A accumulated 5,861 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Hollencrest Mgmt invested in 70,060 shares or 1.08% of the stock. Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 273,136 shares. Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Northwestern Mutual Wealth owns 885,394 shares. New York-based Lvw Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.33% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 606,565 were reported by Avenir Corporation. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv accumulated 4,022 shares. Diversified Strategies Limited Liability Corp stated it has 68,403 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 0.23% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Brookmont stated it has 2.37% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

