Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Marathon Trading Investment Management Has Lifted Position; Spirit Of America Management Position in Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) Has Trimmed as Market Valuation Declined

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 173.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc bought 9,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 15,358 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.60 million, up from 5,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $433.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $166.34. About 10.27 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Alibaba’s fintech affiliate Ant Financial has raised $10B, valuing the firm at $150B, compared with ~$60B; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba buys out Chinese food delivery app Ele.me; 26/04/2018 – Alibaba Cloud Receives MySQL Corporate Contributor Award; 12/03/2018 – IKang Healthcare Received Proposal From Yunfeng and Alibaba for Cash Transaction Valued at $20/ADS or $40/Share; 19/03/2018 – Lazada Gets Another $2 Billion From Alibaba, Appoints New CEO; 13/03/2018 – Chinese bike-sharing firm Ofo raises $866 mln led by Alibaba; 27/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser, Alibaba’s top dealmaker in Silicon Valley, quietly left the Chinese giant recently; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed China Car Startup to Raise $2.7 Billion This Year; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYS UK-BASED DNAFIT, A GLOBAL LEADER; 20/04/2018 – Alibaba acquires Chinese chipmaker C-SKY Microsystems

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) by 5.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp sold 6,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 116,944 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.01M, down from 123,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $82.69. About 2.27M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 19/04/2018 – CITY, NEIGHBORING REFINERY FIRE DEPARTMENTS ASKED TO ASSIST AT VALERO TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 10/05/2018 – Valero Reports Operational Disruption, Leak at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery; 06/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 279931 – VALERO THREE RIVERS REFINERY; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY; 22/04/2018 – DJ Valero Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VLO); 06/03/2018 – Valero Energy: Michael S. Ciskowski to Retire as Financial Chief, Effective May 3; 22/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280895 – VALERO HOUSTON REFINERY; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – BOARD APPROVED CONSTRUCTION OF A 45 MEGAWATT COGENERATION PLANT AT PEMBROKE REFINERY; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – CAPITAL INVESTMENT PLANS FOR 2018 REMAIN AT $2.7 BLN; 27/04/2018 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI EAST EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold VLO shares while 259 reduced holdings.

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10M and $665.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 70,071 shares to 479,817 shares, valued at $14.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.73 earnings per share, down 13.93% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.01 per share. VLO’s profit will be $716.96 million for 11.95 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.51 actual earnings per share reported by Valero Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.57% EPS growth.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83M and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Put) by 54,300 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $3.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 11,361 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,698 shares, and cut its stake in Jd Com Inc (Put).