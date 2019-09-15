Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Lone Pine Capital Increased Stake; As Fnb Pa (FNB) Market Value Rose, Hamlin Capital Management Has Raised by $469,612 Its Holding

Lone Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc bought 235,328 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 5.88M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $995.63M, up from 5.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $466.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $179.17. About 9.22 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV IK TO ACQUIRE IKANG FOR $20.60/ADS; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Adds Alibaba, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Amazon: 13F; 29/05/2018 – “Among the widest regulatory gaps that support Chinese unicorns and decacorns such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. & Tencent Holdings Ltd; 30/04/2018 – AUTOMATED SYSTEMS SIGNS MOU WITH ALIBABA CLOUD; 28/05/2018 – ALI HEALTH TO BUY ALIBABA UNIT ALI JK NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – WILL REMAIN ACTIVE ON ALIBABA’S E-COMMERCE PLATFORM TMALL, AS WELL AS SOCIAL MEDIA CHANNELS; 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a counter move to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry; 28/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd. On Other; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – WANG LEI, VICE PRESIDENT OF ALIBABA GROUP, WILL BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF ELE.ME; 09/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma and Joe Tsai are pumping $20 million into Rent the Runway through their investment firm The deal is said to value the New York City startup at nearly $800 million

Hamlin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fnb Corp Pa (FNB) by 1.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc bought 42,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The institutional investor held 2.91M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.20M, up from 2.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fnb Corp Pa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $11.65. About 1.53M shares traded. F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) has declined 7.24% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FNB News: 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp Saw 1Q Growth in Total Loans of $1.1B; 19/03/2018 – FNB CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS – FIRSTRAND HAS BEEN AWARDED SHORT-TERM INSURANCE LICENCE BY THE FINANCIAL SERVICES BOARD; 20/03/2018 – FNB Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – FNB – LICENCE WILL ENABLE FNB TO BECOME COMPLETE INSURER, WITH THE ABILITY TO UNDERWRITE SHORT AND LONG-TERM INSURANCE TO BUSINESSES AND RETAIL CUSTOMERS; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q EPS 26c; 22/04/2018 – DJ FNB Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNB); 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FNB’S RATINGS, OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fnb’s Ratings, Changes Outlook To Stable From Positive; 03/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: EUS FNB Versus FNA With On-Site Cytopathology in Solid Pancreatic Masses; 03/04/2018 – South Africa March FNB House Prices: Summary (Table)

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98B and $16.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.12 million shares to 1.67 million shares, valued at $442.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.65 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.38 million shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $97,929 activity. Bena Pamela A bought 500 shares worth $6,109. 300 shares were bought by CHIAFULLO JAMES D, worth $3,297 on Tuesday, August 13. MOTLEY DAVID L bought $27,799 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 28 investors sold FNB shares while 85 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 236.28 million shares or 1.48% less from 239.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory Cap Incorporated holds 2.38M shares. Citadel Advsr Lc holds 0% or 754,866 shares in its portfolio. John G Ullman And Assocs has invested 0.06% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Creative Planning reported 82,690 shares stake. Bessemer Grp Inc owns 0% invested in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) for 12,778 shares. Stifel Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) for 48,240 shares. Congress Asset Management Ma holds 0.02% or 132,178 shares in its portfolio. Highlander Lc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) for 10,250 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Company holds 173,189 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Vanguard Gru Inc has 31.38M shares. Advisory, a Illinois-based fund reported 827,620 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). 33,384 are held by Miles Cap. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 0% of its portfolio in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of has 0% invested in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) for 36,300 shares.

Hamlin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.70B and $2.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 43,057 shares to 2.10M shares, valued at $95.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 6,228 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 935,781 shares, and cut its stake in Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB).