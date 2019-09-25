Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.33 Million as Stock Declined; Ametek New (AME) Shareholder Cookson Peirce & Co Upped Its Position by $20.93 Million as Stock Rose

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc increased its stake in Ametek Inc New (AME) by 2717.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc bought 232,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The institutional investor held 241,145 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.91M, up from 8,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Ametek Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $89.88. About 1.80 million shares traded or 42.83% up from the average. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 09/04/2018 – AMETEK Prestolite Power Launches AMETEK Insight, a Cloud-Based Information Tool; 13/03/2018 AMETEK INC AME.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $83 FROM $80; RATING OUTPERFORM; 09/05/2018 – David R. Samyn Elected Vice President And General Manager, Materials Analysis Division; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 72C

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 2.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa sold 7,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 260,325 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.11 million, down from 268,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $446.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $5.43 during the last trading session, reaching $171.55. About 14.54M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed China Car Startup to Raise $2.7 Billion This Year; 13/04/2018 – RUSSIAN BILLIONAIRE MIKHAIL PROKHOROV SELLS 49 PCT IN BROOKLYN NETS TO ALIBABA GROUP CO-FOUNDER JOE TSAI – TEAM WEBSITE; 23/05/2018 – China’s first private credit-scoring firm starts operations-Xinhua; 09/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-China joins HK-US battle for Chinese tech listings; 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors, Alibaba’s AliOS Enter Partnership for New In-Vehicle Experiences; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA for Core Commerce $3.54B; 25/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 09/04/2018 – ALIBABA’S MA TO ABANDON U.S. JOB VOW IF TIE WORSENS: CHINA NEWS; 30/05/2018 – China’s Wanda Group, Tencent team up for ‘smart retail’; 30/05/2018 – SUNING.COM SAYS IT HOLDS 0.51 PCT STAKE IN ALIBABA AFTER TRANSACTION

More important recent AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is AMETEK, Inc.’s (NYSE:AME) ROE Of 18% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “AMETEK buys Pacific Design for $125M – Seeking Alpha”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Like AMETEK, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:AME) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) was released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “AMETEK Acquires Pacific Design Technologies – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80 million and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 7,600 shares to 134,825 shares, valued at $10.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 17,124 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 491,681 shares, and cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 34 investors sold AME shares while 181 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 0.39% less from 188.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Quadrant Lp Ca has 0.02% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company reported 0% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Van Eck Associates owns 101,349 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cambridge Inv Research Advisors Incorporated accumulated 0% or 5,366 shares. Lmr Ptnrs Llp owns 14,220 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 143,670 were reported by Toronto Dominion Bancorporation. Acropolis Limited Co holds 1,487 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Il reported 16,539 shares. Fdx Advisors reported 2,682 shares. Illinois-based Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.04% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Cibc Asset Management Incorporated reported 0.01% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 21 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corporation owns 9.13M shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Quantbot Technologies LP holds 0.09% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 10,218 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Management Limited invested in 15,800 shares.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $984.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (NYSE:MAN) by 18,062 shares to 30,473 shares, valued at $2.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 3,578 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,327 shares, and has risen its stake in Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD).