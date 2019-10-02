Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Kylin Management Has Cut Its Position as Share Price Declined; Davidson Investment Advisors Lowered Stake in United Parcel Servic (UPS) as Share Price Rose

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its stake in United Parcel Servic (UPS) by 2.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors sold 3,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 119,960 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.39M, down from 123,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in United Parcel Servic for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.35% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $115.81. About 4.26 million shares traded or 31.18% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 22/05/2018 – Global UPS Battery Market for Data Center Industry to Post a CAGR of Over 11% Through 2022 l Technavio; 23/05/2018 – UPS SURCHARGE ON OVERSIZED CARGO TO RISE TO $650 FROM $500; 25/04/2018 – China Ups Outbound Investing Quota (Video); 26/03/2018 – DANA UPS CASH CONSIDERATION FOR GKN DRIVELINE BY £100M; 26/04/2018 – UPS Cost Pressures Crimp Courier’s Plan for E-Commerce Riches; 05/04/2018 – The central issue is the 5.5 percent minimum “institutional” cost contribution requirement from the post office’s package business, which competes with UPS and FedEx; 16/04/2018 – GEORGE WILLIS NAMED UPS PRESIDENT OF U.S. OPS MYRON GRAY TO; 30/05/2018 – Explosion at Kentucky UPS facility injures 2 employees; 06/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y– PROJECT 626-17-504 PREPARE SITE FOR NUCLEAR MEDICINE 530C/630 AND UPS; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AAA’ On Mtn Rec&Cons Auth, CA AsmtDist2 Bnds

Kylin Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 45.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc sold 243,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 295,600 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.09 million, down from 538,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $429.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $165.15. About 13.65M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD SEES NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE FOR 15 MTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 BETWEEN RMB1.6 BLN AND RMB1.7 BLN; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Alibaba tops revenue forecasts, investments clip margins; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Prenetics Acquires UK-Based DNAFit, a Global Leader in Consumer Genetic Testing; 04/04/2018 – Tencent and Alibaba share the same strategy: Invest in the most promising online and mobile services that emerge in China; 11/03/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent court corporate clients in cloud push; 14/05/2018 – Meiji Yasuda Adds Huntington Ingalls, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 19/03/2018 – STMicroelectronics’ Products Complete Alibaba IoT Validation, Enabling Better Time to Market for Customers; 21/03/2018 – Budget fashion brand H&M launches on Alibaba’s Tmall in China; 30/05/2018 – Sen. @MarkWarner: In tech, Chinese companies are operating in a different rule book than us. It is a government that will force companies and censor them. Alibaba, Tencent and others, they are all penetrated deeply by the Chinese government; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Lazada Founder and Current CEO Max Bittner Will Take on Role of Senior Adviser to Alibaba to Assist in Transition

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18 billion for 33.84 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17 billion and $959.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 18,814 shares to 55,058 shares, valued at $9.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt I (NASDAQ:SFM) by 112,602 shares in the quarter, for a total of 941,632 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76B for 14.12 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

