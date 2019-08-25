Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Kemnay Advisory Services Upped Holding by $15.51 Million; American Tower New (AMT) Shareholder American Trust Investment Advisors Lowered Its Position

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 77.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc bought 85,229 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 195,558 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.68 million, up from 110,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $428.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.29% or $7.37 during the last trading session, reaching $164.54. About 20.12M shares traded or 1.09% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 03/05/2018 – Jack Ma’s Ant Financial adds two new money market funds to its platform; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CITADEL SECURITIES LLC FOCUSING ON ‘DEVELOPING EXPERTISE’ IN 2018 IN NEW AND EXISTING AREAS INCLUDING ETFS, LOW LATENCY, OPTIONS, ARBITRAGE – MEMO; 20/04/2018 – E-commerce titan Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has bought a Chinese microchip maker to further its cloud-based “internet of things” (IoT) business; 22/05/2018 – CITADEL SECURITIES LLC HAS ENTERED THE LEAD MARKET MAKING BUSINESS WITH A SMALL LIST OF EXCHANGE-TRADED FUNDS; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Hong Kong Adds Baidu, Exits Alibaba, Cuts Baozun: 13F; 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL INVESTMENT SAYS ITS HOSPITAL UNIT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA CHINA’S HEALTH TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE; 09/04/2018 – AI startup Sensetime raises $600m from Alibaba-led consortium; 09/05/2018 – Alibaba Acquires Pakistan-based E-commerce Site Daraz Group — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2bn in Lazada; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-Sony’s push into entertainment aims for stability, not splashiness

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 26.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc sold 2,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 8,095 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, down from 11,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $226.57. About 1.47M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $465.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 3,897 shares to 13,648 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 5,112 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,155 shares, and cut its stake in Ferrari N V.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger Mgmt Inc invested in 16,324 shares. Cap Guardian Trust has invested 1.29% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Mutual Of America Capital Ltd stated it has 89,823 shares. Panagora Asset owns 0.28% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 319,913 shares. 3,134 were reported by Bkd Wealth Advsr Llc. Massachusetts Fincl Services Com Ma owns 5.73M shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank reported 31,415 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Charter Trust has 0.23% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Grand Jean Capital Management invested in 5.61% or 69,868 shares. Catalyst Capital Advsr Limited holds 0.69% or 100,000 shares. Legal & General Grp Plc reported 0.38% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Stock Yards Natl Bank & Tru invested 1.87% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Capital Ca holds 0.34% or 14,356 shares in its portfolio. Van Eck Assoc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 18.43M are held by State Street.

