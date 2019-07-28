Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Iconiq Capital Has Cut Stake as Stock Price Rose; Cim Has Upped Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Stake by $1.25 Million

Iconiq Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 28.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iconiq Capital Llc sold 87,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 220,531 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.24M, down from 307,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iconiq Capital Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $465.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $178.74. About 15.17 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 26/03/2018 – Alibaba and Ford unveil car vending machine in Guangzhou; 16/03/2018 – Merlin Network agrees non-exclusive music licensing with NetEase, Alibaba and Tencent; 03/04/2018 – Paytm Mall grabs $2bn valuation with new Softbank/Alibaba investment; 13/04/2018 – Russia’s Prokhorov sells 49 pct in Brooklyn Nets basketball team; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding Sees FY19 Revenue Growth Topping 60%; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA CEO DANIEL ZHANG SPOKE ON CONFERENCE CALL; 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $230 FROM $220; 24/04/2018 – Swatch Group CEO Nick Hayek told CNBC that Alibaba does better at fighting fakes than its American counterpart, Amazon; 08/05/2018 – AGTech, Alibaba’s Next Crown Jewel. Update III; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Investment Will Bring Total Investment in Lazada to $4 Billion

Cim Llc increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 386.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc bought 10,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,246 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, up from 2,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $146.94. About 665,095 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 116.48% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 112.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 26/04/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Rev $71.8M; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $71.8M, EST. $69.2M; 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Rev $315M-$319M; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 04/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 30/04/2018 – CyberArk Wins Multiple Privileged Access Security Awards

Cim Llc, which manages about $285.00 million and $272.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 647 shares to 21,167 shares, valued at $15.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CyberArk (CYBR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cyberark: Leading The Growth In Cybersecurity – Seeking Alpha” published on May 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “First Week of June 21st Options Trading For CyberArk Software (CYBR) – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CyberArk Software Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CyberArk +8.8% on Q4 beats, upside outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 14, 2019.