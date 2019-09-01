Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Iconiq Capital Decreased Holding as Share Value Declined; Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Has Upped Its Pfizer Com (PFE) Position by $476,322

Iconiq Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 28.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iconiq Capital Llc sold 87,284 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 220,531 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.24M, down from 307,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iconiq Capital Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $441.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $175.03. About 10.30 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 05/04/2018 – First Class of Asian Entrepreneurs Graduates from UNCTAD and Alibaba Business School’s eFounders Fellowship Program; 14/05/2018 – Variety: STX Boards Alibaba Pictures’ High-Profile `Warriors’; 23/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Tiny Loss-Making Unit Suddenly Trades More Than HSBC; 23/05/2018 – China’s first private credit-scoring firm starts operations-Xinhua; 24/04/2018 – Chinese tech giants, government under fire for ‘men only’ job ads; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTED-EXCLUSIVE-Citadel Securities ups ETF game as part of growth push; 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHINA’S Q1 CORPORATE REVENUE GROWTH EASES TO 12.27 PCT FROM 26.74 PCT YEAR AGO-REUTERS ANALYSIS; 20/04/2018 – E-commerce titan Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has bought a Chinese microchip maker to further its cloud-based “internet of things” (IoT) business; 05/03/2018 – HONG KONG — China’s largest offline hypermarket chain Sun Art Retail Group is going full speed on digital retailing, with plans to transform more than 400 outlets within this year to become a member of Alibaba Group Holding’s ecosystem; 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTL MEDICAL SIGNS COOPERATION FRAMEWORK PACT WITH ALIBABA

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 11,341 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 142,077 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.03M, up from 130,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.55. About 17.91 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Gains CHMP Positive Opinion for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine) in Europe; 07/05/2018 – Wave Life Sciences Highlights Progress on Hepatic Collaboration with Pfizer; 17/04/2018 – HEALTH CANADA SAYS EFFORTS INCLUDE EXPLORING ACCESS TO INTERNATIONAL EPIPEN SUPPLY PFE.N MYL.O; 23/03/2018 – GLAXO WITHDRAWS FROM PFIZER CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BID PROCESS; 21/03/2018 – PFIZER – POTENTIAL ALTERNATIVES FOR CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS,INCLUDE SPIN-OFF,SALE OR OTHER TRANSACTION,AND PFIZER ULTIMATELY RETAINING BUSINESS; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 30/05/2018 – FDA – XELJANZ IS MADE BY PFIZER LABS; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 27/03/2018 – Global Human Growth Hormone (hGH) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Novartis, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Co and Novo Nordisk – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – PFIZER: U.S. FDA OKS XELJANZ® (TOFACITINIB) FOR TREATMENT OF

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.13% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, Cleararc Capital has 0.68% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 85,455 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America accumulated 16,011 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Bowen Hanes And Com has 75,902 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Mai Cap Mgmt has invested 0.2% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Notis reported 13,400 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss owns 20.69M shares for 1.58% of their portfolio. Rodgers Brothers, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 46,517 shares. Moreover, Winslow Evans Crocker Inc has 0.79% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Oakbrook Invs Ltd has 195,398 shares. Stillwater Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 3.34% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Roffman Miller Assocs Inc Pa has invested 0.1% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cna Fincl holds 1.26% or 139,870 shares in its portfolio. Pitcairn Com invested in 49,712 shares. Independent Invsts stated it has 0.46% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.