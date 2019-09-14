Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Granite Point Capital Management LP Has Upped Stake; Cannell Peter B & Company Holds Stake in Laboratory America Hldgs (LH)

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp America Hldgs (LH) by 21.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc bought 28,677 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The hedge fund held 161,468 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.92 million, up from 132,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp America Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $172.32. About 493,046 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 01/05/2018 – LabCorp Announces Collaboration with The Recovery Platform to Assist Physicians Treating Patients with Opioid Dependency; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS REPORTS EXPANSION OF LABCORP NATIONAL PAC; 01/05/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Coverage Assumed by Baird at Outperform vs Previous Rating of Neutral; 03/05/2018 – LabCorp to Webcast Its Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp: Transaction With Europe’s Eurofins Is Expected to Close in the Third Quarter of 2018; 05/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to ltem 9 Labs Corp. and Files for Ticker Symbol Change with FINRA; 07/03/2018 – Bionik Laboratories Corp. and Curexo Enter Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Sale of Robotic Rehabilitation Systems in U.S. and South Korea; 25/05/2018 – LABCORP TO BECOME A PFD NATIONAL LABORATORY FOR AETNA; 25/04/2018 – Labcorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Covance Forms Immunology & Immunotoxicology Unit Focused on Biologic Drug Development

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.54M, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $466.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $179.17. About 9.22M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Bets Better Payoff; 02/04/2018 – Amit Sinha, chief operating officer of Paytm Mall said the company would deploy the latest investment from SoftBank and Alibaba to beef up its technology and build superior logistics among other things; 14/05/2018 – Variety: STX Boards Alibaba Pictures’ Young Adult Franchise `Warriors’; 22/03/2018 – NETS SAYS ENTERS DEAL TO MAKE ALIPAY PAYMENT AVAILABLE IN NORDIC COUNTRIES; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding: ZTO Investment to Tap New Retail Opportunities and Further Digitalize China’s Logistics Industry; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba Bets Another $2 Billion on Southeast Asia; 04/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Walmart opens first high-tech small-sized supermarket in China; 30/04/2018 – AUTOMATED SYSTEMS SIGNS MOU WITH ALIBABA CLOUD; 14/05/2018 – Variety: STX Boards Alibaba Pictures’ High-Profile `Warriors’; 18/04/2018 – China’s JD.com makes push to lure European luxury brands

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 37 investors sold LH shares while 224 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 85.95 million shares or 1.95% less from 87.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, New Mexico-based fund reported 8,079 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Co accumulated 863,052 shares. Westpac reported 0% stake. Chemung Canal Tru stated it has 0.11% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Intrepid Cap Mgmt invested 0.82% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). 4,070 are held by Qs Limited Liability Company. Nomura holds 42,101 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bessemer Gp Inc reported 529,153 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Illinois-based Alyeska Grp Ltd Partnership has invested 0.16% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Ftb Advsr Inc holds 439 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Andra Ap holds 0.22% or 45,200 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Financial Advisors reported 14,371 shares. Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Company has 0.97% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Metropolitan Life Insur Communications New York has 0.05% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Old Natl Bank & Trust In invested in 5,021 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc, which manages about $3.77 billion and $2.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 144,255 shares to 185,445 shares, valued at $9.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 101,938 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,637 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).