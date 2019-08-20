Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Graham Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Holding by $3.64 Million; As Sk Telecom Co LTD (SKM) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Lmr Partners Llp Trimmed Stake by $3.38 Million

Graham Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.49 million, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $461.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $177.44. About 7.25M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 15/04/2018 – The Chinese government is encouraging mainland IPOs by unicorns such as Alibaba-backed financial services company Ant Financial, smartphone maker Xiaomi and ride-hailing app developer Didi Chuxing; 22/05/2018 – CITADEL SECURITIES LLC HAS ENTERED THE LEAD MARKET MAKING BUSINESS WITH A SMALL LIST OF EXCHANGE-TRADED FUNDS; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba reported a 61 percent increase in fourth-quarter revenue, beating analyst estimates; 13/03/2018 – Unilever Enters into New Strategic Co-operation with Alibaba; 07/03/2018 – Jonathan Cheng: South China Morning Post, citing S. Korean sources: N. Korea may propose sending Kim Yo Jong to Washington for; 29/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Alibaba’s fintech affiliate Ant Financial has raised $10B, valuing the firm at $150B, compared with ~$60B; 29/05/2018 – China’s Ant Financial raises $10 bln at $150 bln valuation; 19/03/2018 – Lazada Gets Another $2 Billion From Alibaba, Appoints New CEO; 19/03/2018 – ALIBABA IS SAID TO MULL BUYING ROCKET INTERNET’S PAKISTAN UNIT; 04/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Walmart opens first high-tech small-sized supermarket in China

Lmr Partners Llp decreased its stake in Sk Telecom Co Ltd (SKM) by 28.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp sold 140,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The institutional investor held 354,256 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.72M, down from 494,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Sk Telecom Co Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $21.6. About 155,228 shares traded. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 08/05/2018 – REG-SK TELECOM CO LD: DECISION ON ACQUISITION OF SHK; 07/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Submission of audit report – consolidated; 07/05/2018 – SK Telecom, Macquarie to Pay Carlyle $1.2 Billion for ADT Caps; 08/05/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): Decision on acquisition of SHK; 04/05/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: 2018 1Q Earnings Results; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites SK Telecom’s Acquisition of ADT Caps; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM TO BUY SIREN HOLDINGS STAKE FOR 702B WON; 07/03/2018 – SK Telecom in race to buy ADT Caps, valued at $2.8 bln-Korea Economic Daily; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Net KRW693.40B Vs KRW583.50B; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sk Telecom’s Usd Notes

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $1.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) by 1.53 million shares to 17.82M shares, valued at $33.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suntrust Banks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 9,804 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,683 shares, and has risen its stake in T (NYSE:TMUS).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94 billion for 39.26 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.