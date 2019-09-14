Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Glovista Investments Increased Its Stake; Uss Investment Management LTD Has Upped Its Manulife Financial (MFC) Position

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 85,307 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 7.88M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $143.25M, up from 7.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Manulife Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $18.21. About 1.46 million shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 10/05/2018 – BOE to Err on the Side of Growth Over Inflation, Says Manulife’s Greene (Video); 02/05/2018 – MANULIFE FINANCIAL 1Q CORE EPS C$0.64, EST. C$0.62; 10/05/2018 – Italy Benefits Massively From ECB Bond Buying, Says Manulife’s Greene (Video); 25/03/2018 – China is a ‘tremendous’ opportunity, says Manulife chief; 16/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Manulife Financial Corp. On Other; 03/05/2018 – MANULIFE CEO ROY GORI SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 24/04/2018 – Manulife’s Megan Greene Is Not Worried About a 3% U.S. 10-Year Yield (Video); 30/05/2018 – ECB’s ‘Hands Are Tied’ on Italy Intervention, Says Manulife’s Greene (Video); 08/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Manulife Financial Corp’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – MANULIFE FINANCIAL AUM C$1.1T

Glovista Investments Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 262.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc bought 13,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 18,906 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.20M, up from 5,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $466.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $179.17. About 9.22 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Group and the Government of Thailand Enter into Strategic Partnership in Support of Thailand 4.0; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads $1.4bn stake deal in Chinese delivery group ZTO; 30/05/2018 – SHENZHEN CLOU ELECTRONICS 002121.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING AFFILIATE ON COOPERATION IN AREAS SUCH AS CLOUD COMPUTING, BIG DATA AND ARTIFICIAL; 12/04/2018 – Warburg Pincus in talks to invest in Ant’s $8 bln funding round; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after $600 mln funding led by Alibaba; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV TO ACQUIRE IKANG FOR $41.20 CASH/A SHR; 09/04/2018 – Julie Zhu: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 08/03/2018 – Alibaba Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL’S VALUATION SEEN SURGING TO ABOUT $150 BILLION AFTER LATEST FUNDRAISING; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – TRANSACTION IMPLIES ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ELE.ME AT US$9.5 BLN

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $9.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 161,007 shares to 421,993 shares, valued at $102.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) by 75,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 495,009 shares, and cut its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU).

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85 million and $307.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SJNK) by 173,033 shares to 785,439 shares, valued at $21.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Franklin Templeton Etf Tr by 61,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 707,838 shares, and cut its stake in Western Asst Mngd Mun Fd Inc (MMU).