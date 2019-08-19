Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Increased Its Position by $977,704; Act Ii Management LP Boosted Its Stake in Comcast New (CMCSA) by $975,000

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 10.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought 5,372 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 56,480 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31 million, up from 51,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $454.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.57% or $7.63 during the last trading session, reaching $174.6. About 25.95M shares traded or 24.63% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 28/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd. On Other; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top U.S. dealmaker Zeisser disagreed with Executive Vice Chairman Joe Tsai over investment strategy, sources familiar with the situation said; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q-End Annual Active Consumers on China Retail Marketplaces 552M; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba files trademark lawsuit against Dubai firm behind ‘Alibabacoin’; 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS LED CONSORTIUM TO BUY 10 PCT OF CHINESE COURIER ZTO EXPRESS FOR $1.38 BLN; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC SAYS CO, ALIMUSIC JOINTLY ENTERED INTO A CROSS-LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO MUSIC COPYRIGHTS; 02/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Alibaba, ArcelorMittal and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trade Actively; 09/04/2018 – Boston Metro: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 16/03/2018 – Group holding legacy Yahoo assets urged to sell $76bn Alibaba stake; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba said to mull buying Rocket Internet’s Pakistan unit – Bloomberg

Act Ii Management Lp increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 13.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 215,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.60 million, up from 190,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $43.18. About 14.58M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 13/04/2018 – COMCAST AND NETFLIX EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE COMCAST ABILITY TO INCLUDE NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION IN NEW, EXISTING XFINITY PACKAGES; 21/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Sponsor City Innovate to Foster Development of Smart Cities; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It May Top Disney’s Bid for Fox Entertainment; 08/03/2018 – MoviePass Hires Former Viacom, Spotify And Comcast Exec To Head Product Development: Report — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – FOX: WILL MAKE ANNOUNCEMENT IN DUE COURSE AFTER COMCAST SKY BID; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Corp Superior Cash Offer for Sky by Comcast; 05/04/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE: Djibouti grounded all U.S. military flights Wednesday at a base crucial to the U.S. fight against; 21/05/2018 – Britain’s government says it does not intend to refer Comcast’s $30.7 billion takeover offer for Sky to competition authorities; 25/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O – STATEMENT FROM 21ST CENTURY FOX REGARDING OFFER ANNOUNCEMENT MADE BY COMCAST CORPORATION FOR SKY PLC; 08/05/2018 – CMO Today: Comcast-Fox Bid Latest; H&M’s Algorithm Push; Adidas Pauses Facebook Video Ads

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 4,805 shares to 12,545 shares, valued at $2.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,826 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,025 shares, and cut its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Alibaba, United Rentals And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 16 – Benzinga” on August 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alibaba Is Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “When should Alibaba list in Hong Kong? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s the game plan for U.S. stock investors if China retaliates against Trump – MarketWatch” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Act Ii Management Lp, which manages about $484.22 million and $120.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 82,500 shares to 305,258 shares, valued at $11.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,672 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Relative Strength Alert For Comcast Corp – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Comcast (CMCSA) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Comcast’s (CMCSA) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Comcast (CMCSA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Hulu Is Rapidly Becoming a Force in Pay-TV – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 18, 2019.