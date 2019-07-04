Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte LTD Upped Position by $16.72 Million as Share Price Rose; Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) Shareholder Bluemountain Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding by $387,158 as Shares Declined

Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 31.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd bought 91,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 385,163 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.27 million, up from 293,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $451.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $174.67. About 8.28 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 02/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Alibaba, ArcelorMittal and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trade Actively; 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors, Alibaba’s AliOS Enter Partnership for New In-Vehicle Experiences; 16/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – FY REVENUE RMB 2.44 BLN VS RMB 475.1 MLN; 23/05/2018 – China’s first private credit-scoring firm starts operations-Xinhua; 14/03/2018 – Hangzhou may build road for autonomous-driving cars, sources say; may benefit Alibaba, Geely; 30/04/2018 – The timing of the U.S.-China trade war is ‘very ironic,’ says Alibaba co-founder; 10/04/2018 – China’s Ant ups fundraising target, valuation seen rising to $150 bln; 20/03/2018 – Henderson China Opportunities Exits HKEX, Buys More Alibaba; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Sells Medical Assets to Hong Kong Arm for $1.4 Billion; 12/04/2018 – WARBURG PINCUS WP.UL IN TALKS TO INVEST IN $8 BLN FUNDRAISING ROUND FOR CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc (RIGL) by 324.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc bought 193,579 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 253,183 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $651,000, up from 59,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $433.03M market cap company. The stock increased 4.44% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2.59. About 559,180 shares traded. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) has declined 43.77% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.20% the S&P500. Some Historical RIGL News: 06/03/2018 Rigel Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 18c; 29/05/2018 – TAVALISSE™ (fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate) Approved by FDA, Available for Order at Biologics, Inc; 29/05/2018 – RIGEL REPORTS AVAILABILITY OF TAVALISSE™ IN U.S; 17/04/2018 – FDA approves Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ drug for rare bleeding disorder; 03/04/2018 – RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC – RIGEL PLANS TO SEEK A PHARMACEUTICAL PARTNER TO COLLABORATE IN CONDUCT OF FOLLOW-ON CLINICAL STUDIES IN IGAN; 18/04/2018 – FDA OKS FOSTAMATINIB TABLETS FOR ITP; 17/04/2018 – RIGL: $RIGL Rigel Pharma gains FDA approval for fostamatinib – ! $RIGL; 03/04/2018 – RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC – THERE WERE NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS COMPARED TO FOSTAMATINIB’S SAFETY DATABASE ACROSS ALL INDICATIONS; 17/04/2018 – RIGEL’S TAVALISSE GETS FDA APPROVAL; 06/03/2018 – Rigel Pharmaceuticals: Cash, Equivalents $115.8M at Dec. 31 Vs. $74.8M Prior Year

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 8 investors sold RIGL shares while 26 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 145.53 million shares or 0.25% more from 145.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL). Kazazian Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 14,436 shares. Legal General Group Public Limited Liability accumulated 30,192 shares or 0% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 9,778 shares. Franklin Street Advisors Nc stated it has 0.01% in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL). Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) for 25.08 million shares. Swiss Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) for 279,579 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Com invested in 13,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 213,298 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset reported 0% in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL). Granite Investment Partners Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 135,438 shares. American Grp Incorporated Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL). New York-based Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL). 17,332 are held by Quantitative Systematic Strategies. Citigroup Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 196,534 shares.

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77 billion and $8.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 30,978 shares to 5,009 shares, valued at $586,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 692,568 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 308,651 shares, and cut its stake in Hollysys Automation Technolo (NASDAQ:HOLI).