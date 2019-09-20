Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder First Trust Bank LTD Has Trimmed Position as Share Value Declined; Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Has Boosted Its Southern Co (SO) Position by $1.21 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 22.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd bought 21,953 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 120,498 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.66 million, up from 98,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $61.01. About 2.94 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 23/05/2018 – Southern Sells Solar Stake to Global Atlantic for $1.2 Billion; 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER SAYS PORTFOLIO OF PROJECTS INVOLVED IN DEAL IS COMPRISED OF 26 OPERATING SOLAR FACILITIES; 21/05/2018 – Southern Company Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 10/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 18/04/2018 – Southern Company first-quarter earnings to be released May 2; 17/04/2018 – Southern Co. CFO Art P. Beattie to Retire; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN: ART P. BEATTIE ANNOUNCED HIS PLANS TO RETIRE AS CFO; 03/04/2018 – Georgia Power customers to see $25 credit on April bills; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Rev $6.37B

First Trust Bank Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 30.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Bank Ltd sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 24,700 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.19 million, down from 35,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Bank Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $475.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $182.35. About 7.37 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/05/2018 – Tech Today: Spotify Like Netflix, Warming to Roku, Amazon vs. Alibaba — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba wants more Japanese products in Chinese customers’ hands; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after $600 million funding led by Alibaba; 25/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 20/03/2018 – Alibaba said it would inject $2 billion into its subsidiary Lazada Group, the Singapore-based online retailer, just a week after; 07/03/2018 – WANdisco Launches OEM Sales Partnership With Alibaba Cloud; 30/05/2018 – SHENZHEN CLOU ELECTRONICS 002121.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING AFFILIATE ON COOPERATION IN AREAS SUCH AS CLOUD COMPUTING, BIG DATA AND ARTIFICIAL…; 31/05/2018 – Alibaba Co-Founder and Executive Vice President Joe Tsai told audiences at Recode’s Code Conference that many Americans want to stop China from upgrading its technology and from becoming more innovative; 23/05/2018 – Three lessons for entrepreneurs from Alibaba’s Taobao University; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE ADDED LRCX, BABA, LOW, DE, FCAU IN 1Q: 13F

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18 billion for 37.37 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

