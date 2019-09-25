Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Financial Counselors Cut Holding by $623,610; As Stryker (SYK) Valuation Rose, Strategy Asset Managers Increased Its Holding by $578,100

Financial Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 16.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc sold 3,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 18,914 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.21 million, down from 22,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $456.87B market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $3.93 during the last trading session, reaching $175.48. About 6.04 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 12/03/2018 – IKang Announces Receipt of Acquisition Proposal From Yunfeng Cap and Alibaba; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Alibaba Group Holding’s plan to launch a version of the Alipay mobile payment service in Japan has hit a snag, as banks withhold cooperation out of concern over potential data leaks into China; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE ADDED LRCX, BABA, LOW, DE, FCAU IN 1Q: 13F; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY EE-MEDIA, AVEX, FORWARD MUSIC, HIM INTERNATIONAL MUSIC, AND OTHERS TO ALIMUSIC; 22/05/2018 – Alibaba to bulk up shopping list of Japanese products; 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers; 18/04/2018 – OATH SAYS K. GURU GOWRAPPAN WILL JOIN COMPANY AS PRESIDENT AND COO; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 04/04/2018 – Chinese unicorn Meituan to buy Mobike: Union of Tencent-backed ventures is part of a turf war with Alibaba; 26/03/2018 – UNCTAD and Alibaba Business School Kick Off eFounders Initiative for Asian Entrepreneurs

Strategy Asset Managers Llc increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 663.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc bought 2,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 3,245 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $667,000, up from 425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $216.53. About 389,785 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 02/05/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone® And Joint Health Education To The Wells Fargo Championship; 27/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Stryker to Highlight Expanding Line of 3D-Printed Tritanium® Cages at AANS; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, Regular ; Catalog Number: 0400-750-000 Sterile personal; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker GmbH- Hinge Coupling Hoffmann LRF Catalog # 4933-0-800 Intended for fixation of fractures, joint contra; 10/04/2018 – Stryker Launches Campaign Challenging Those Suffering From Joint Pain to “Get on the Bus” to a Healthier Lifestyle; 02/04/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Visits 2nd Cavalry in Germany, Sees Stryker Dragoon Vehicles After Securing Funding for Their Production; 14/03/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone™ And K9s For Warriors Ceremony To Arnold Palmer Invitational To Kick Off 2018 Tournament Sch; 04/04/2018 – AlloSource and Stryker Launch ProChondrix CR Cryopreserved Osteochondral Allograft; 27/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $185 FROM $175; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SEES 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH, THAT EXCLUDES IMPACT RELATED TO ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD TO BE OF 6.5% TO 7.0%

Strategy Asset Managers Llc, which manages about $565.53 million and $353.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 12,287 shares to 66,324 shares, valued at $11.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 36,009 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,395 shares, and cut its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $16,843 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 42 investors sold SYK shares while 337 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 263.36 million shares or 0.65% less from 265.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Welch And Forbes invested in 2.66% or 532,398 shares. Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma invested 1.11% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Fundsmith Limited Liability Partnership reported 6.21% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Arizona State Retirement Sys stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Primecap Mgmt Ca holds 225,500 shares. Logan Cap invested in 0.04% or 3,221 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv owns 51,500 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.02% or 604,357 shares. Zevin Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.07% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Northeast Consultants holds 0.08% or 3,900 shares. Btc Mgmt reported 3,543 shares. Moreover, Monetary Mngmt has 0.41% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 5,200 shares. Founders Capital Limited Liability holds 0.79% or 10,887 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.1% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK).

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3,760 shares to 32,732 shares, valued at $9.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8,637 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,714 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).