Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Dragoneer Investment Group Has Upped Its Holding by $8.91 Million; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position Boosted by Lone Pine Capital Llc

Lone Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc bought 197,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 3.77 million shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $920.47M, up from 3.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $224.11. About 2.51 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 06/03/2018 – HHS SECRETARY ALEX AZAR COMMENTS ON UNITEDHEALTH GROUP; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH ANDREW WITTY TO BECOME OPTUM CEO; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest, UnitedHealth Launch Blockchain Pilot Program; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-Term Strategic Partnership with Quest Diagnostics; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 13/03/2018 – Top 3– #1 From drugmaker to drug manager: Ex-GSK chief Andrew Witty jumps to the helm of giant Optum $GSK $UNH; 17/04/2018 – The 4 major averages all closed sharply higher Tuesday, as investor sentiment was boosted by strong results from Netflix and UnitedHealth; 03/05/2018 – Construction Begins for The Elisabetta, a New Community That Will Bring High-Quality, Affordable Housing to the Globeville Neighborhood of Denver; 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western Regional Director, Association Health Plans

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc bought 52,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1.12 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $190.30M, up from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $456.98B market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $175.52. About 6.80M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads $1.4bn stake deal in Chinese delivery group ZTO; 25/05/2018 – US News: China to Use Cornerstones to Help Alibaba, Xiaomi List in Mainland; 23/05/2018 – With C.O.D. and Goat Promotions, Jumia Aims to Be Africa’s Alibaba; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Net $1.22B; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Alibaba tops revenue forecasts, investments clip margins; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after Alibaba-led funding; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba expands South Asia footprint, snapping up Pakistani online retailer Daraz; 13/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Trade war or not, China is closing the gap on U.S. in technology IP race; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba files trademark lawsuit against Dubai firm behind ‘Alibabacoin’; 06/03/2018 – SAIC TO DEEPEN COOPERATION WITH ALIBABA ON CAR-SHARING PLATFORM

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III also bought $1.50M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Fin Bancshares invested in 6,386 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com has 1.92M shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Atlantic Union Bancorp Corp invested in 0.58% or 17,717 shares. Signature Estate And Advsrs Ltd holds 0.05% or 2,453 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited invested in 0.11% or 3,701 shares. Axa owns 0.72% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 747,715 shares. Zwj Counsel stated it has 991 shares. Connable Office Inc reported 0.62% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Kj Harrison & Partners has 0.89% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Washington Trust Company reported 1,612 shares. Chickasaw Capital Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 950 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc accumulated 0.51% or 15,951 shares. Boston Private Wealth stated it has 45,427 shares. Azimuth Lc holds 66,238 shares or 1.07% of its portfolio. Estabrook Cap Mgmt reported 26,052 shares stake.

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98 billion and $16.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 190,833 shares to 476,373 shares, valued at $291.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 513,430 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.71M shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc, which manages about $450.59M and $2.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ceridian Hcm Hldg Inc by 103,955 shares to 2.67M shares, valued at $133.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 63,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 314,637 shares, and cut its stake in Farfetch Ltd.

