Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Discovery Capital Management Cut Its Holding by $39.51 Million as Valuation Rose; Salzman & Company Decreased Moodys (MCO) Holding as Share Value Rose

Discovery Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 72.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc sold 217,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 82,900 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.13M, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $448.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $173.3. About 11.06M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – ALIMUSIC TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY ROCK RECORDS CO., SM ENTERTAINMENT, BMG, OTHERS TO CO; 12/03/2018 – iKang Announces Receipt of Acquisition Proposal from Yunfeng Capital and Alibaba; 10/04/2018 – China’s Ant ups fundraising target, valuation could hit $150 bln; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Net $1.22B; 06/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed Paytm Mall may raise USD 500 million in funding round led by SoftBank, sources say; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – China’s Xiaomi lifts lid on Hong Kong l.P.O; 29/05/2018 – CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL CLOSES FUNDING ROUND; RAISES $10 BLN AT $150 BLN VALUATION; 10/04/2018 – Ant Financial Valuation Could Reach $150 billion; 30/05/2018 – China’s Wanda Group, Tencent team up for ‘smart retail’

Salzman & Company decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 67.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzman & Company sold 26,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 12,699 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, down from 38,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzman & Company who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $201.43. About 545,489 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Eurofima’s Aa1 Ratings Under Review For Downgrade; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Cbam 2018-5, Ltd; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aa3 On Excelsior, Mn’s Go Bonds; 07/05/2018 – Wind farms boost tax base for local U.S. governments -Moody’s; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates B2 (hyb) Itau Unibanco Holding’s Proposed Non-viability Preferred Securities; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 Enhanced Rating To Pike County School District, Ky’s Lease Revenue Bonds; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa Rating To Colorado Wrpda’s Drinking Water Revenue Bonds, 2018 Series A; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B1 Ratings To Travelport’s New Senior Secured Instruments; Outlook Stable; 24/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS AA1/VMIG 1 TO $100 MLN NYC TFA FUTURE TAX-SECURED REVENUE BONDS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 28/03/2018 – Anxiety is rising as Tesla gets closer to announcing its latest Model 3 production numbers, Moody’s analyst Bruce Clark says

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, down 4.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.04 per share. MCO’s profit will be $367.82M for 25.96 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.28% negative EPS growth.

Salzman & Company, which manages about $433.67 million and $46.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 45,637 shares to 604,797 shares, valued at $23.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank reported 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Walter Keenan Consulting Company Mi Adv reported 1,646 shares stake. Charles Schwab Management stated it has 0.08% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Ativo Capital Mgmt Limited Liability reported 8,680 shares. City Holdings Company holds 0% or 74 shares in its portfolio. Davis Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 205,000 shares or 3.17% of all its holdings. Bryn Mawr, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,497 shares. Asset Inc owns 11,630 shares. 1,176 are held by United Asset Strategies. Aperio Group Ltd Llc owns 105,970 shares. Franklin Resources owns 558,253 shares. M&R Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Whittier Tru Company holds 9,406 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada has invested 0.05% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). 72,951 are held by Wellington Limited Liability Partnership.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.92 billion for 38.34 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50 billion and $960.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 184,700 shares to 289,448 shares, valued at $34.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Embraer S A (NYSE:ERJ) by 62,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 991,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ).