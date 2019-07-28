Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Destination Wealth Management Has Cut Position as Stock Price Rose; As Granite Construction (GVA) Share Value Declined, Holder Rutabaga Capital Management Cut Its Holding

Destination Wealth Management decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 65.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management sold 2,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,203 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $219,000, down from 3,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $465.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $178.74. About 15.17M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 23/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL SAYS IT WILL WORK WITH CHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK TO HELP IT DEVELOP AREAS SUCH AS PRIVATE AND HYBRID CLOUD PLATFORMS, INTERNET FINANCE AND Al-DRIVEN APPLICATIONS; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Leads a $1.38 Billion Investment in Delivery Giant ZTO; 07/03/2018 – India’s Paytm gets regulatory approval to sell investment products; 15/05/2018 – Barclays Adds Aptiv, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – WANG LEI, VICE PRESIDENT OF ALIBABA GROUP, WILL BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF ELE.ME; 02/05/2018 – Thai industry goes high-tech with Alibaba and Airbus set to move in; 29/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Alibaba’s fintech affiliate Ant Financial has raised $10B, valuing the firm at $150B, compared with ~$60B; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba buys out Chinese food delivery app Ele.me; 30/05/2018 – SHENZHEN CLOU ELECTRONICS 002121.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING AFFILIATE ON COOPERATION IN AREAS SUCH AS CLOUD COMPUTING, BIG DATA AND ARTIFICIAL…; 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD – REACHED DEAL TO SELL CERTAIN HEALTHCARE CATEGORIES FROM TMALL PHARMACY TO ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Granite Construction Inc (GVA) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold 12,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 280,302 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.10 million, down from 293,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Granite Construction Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.09B market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.64. About 293,481 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 26.32% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP-INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST ANY PROPOSALS PRESENTED TO LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO STOCKHOLDERS FOR APPROVAL AT UPCOMING SPECIAL MEETING; 15/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Announces Date Of Special Meeting For Stockholders To Approve Merger With Granite Construction; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Granite Construction – 04/17/2018 02:09 PM; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP REPORTS 7.8 PCT STAKE IN LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO AS OF MARCH 13; 23/04/2018 – DJ Granite Construction Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GVA); 13/03/2018 FTC: 20180853: Granite Construction Incorporated; Layne Christensen Company; 30/04/2018 – GRANITE 1Q ADJ. LOSS PER SHR 13C, EST. LOSS 35C; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS BELIEVES PROPOSED TRANSACTION WITH GRANITE CONSTRUCTION UNDERVALUES LAYNE CHRISTENSEN; 30/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION 1Q REV. $563.4M, EST. $525.9M; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Granite One of America’s Best Mid-Size Employers for the Third Year in a Row

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold GVA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 44.17 million shares or 1.63% less from 44.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Dempsey Management holds 1.2% or 70,205 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase reported 0% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Tci Wealth holds 300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 8,429 shares stake. Voya Invest Lc stated it has 880,676 shares. Stevens Capital Management Ltd Partnership owns 28,715 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 295 shares. Prudential stated it has 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Metropolitan Life Insur Com holds 16,639 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Agf Invests Inc has invested 0.05% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Hrt Fin Ltd Company reported 6,422 shares. Essex Inv Mngmt Com Limited Com invested in 4,743 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ohio-based Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0.01% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.01% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Systematic Financial Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 329,396 shares.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07B and $361.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 13,621 shares to 364,347 shares, valued at $11.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Lion Hotels Corp (NYSE:RLH) by 198,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 481,052 shares, and has risen its stake in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC).

Analysts await Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 48.84% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.43 per share. GVA’s profit will be $29.96 million for 17.44 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.57 actual EPS reported by Granite Construction Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -212.28% EPS growth.

