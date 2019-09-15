Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Consolidated Investment Group Has Raised Holding by $1.01 Million; Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Has Cut Exlservice Holdings (EXLS) Position as Stock Value Rose

Consolidated Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 38.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 21,700 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.68M, up from 15,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $466.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $179.17. About 9.22 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/05/2018 – Alibaba wants more Japanese products in Chinese customers’ hands; 03/05/2018 – 3 Charts to Know: Will Alibaba Earnings Show Profit Fall? (Video); 03/05/2018 – Jack Ma’s Ant Financial adds two new money market funds to its platform; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads $1.4bn stake deal in Chinese delivery group ZTO; 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHINA’S Q1 CORPORATE REVENUE GROWTH EASES TO 12.27 PCT FROM 26.74 PCT YEAR AGO-REUTERS ANALYSIS; 15/03/2018 – Chinese e-commerce and technology giant Alibaba Group is planning for a stock listing in China, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba buys out Chinese food delivery app; 15/04/2018 – CHONGQING STORE: DIDN’T TALK WITH ALIBABA OVER OWNERSHIP REFORM; 21/03/2018 – Budget fashion brand H&M launches on Alibaba’s Tmall in China; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top US dealmaker

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc decreased its stake in Exlservice Holdings (EXLS) by 45.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc sold 7,633 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The institutional investor held 8,972 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $593,000, down from 16,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Exlservice Holdings for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $67.36. About 125,113 shares traded. ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) has risen 15.89% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EXLS News: 01/05/2018 – ExlService 1Q Rev $207M; 17/04/2018 – ExlService Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE HOLDINGS, INC.: EXL DEEPENS INVESTMENT IN; 15/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mountain Province Diamonds, Limoneira, Arsanis, ExlService, Argo Group Internation; 17/05/2018 – FLAMINGO Al LTD FGO.AX – MASTER SERVICES DEAL SIGNED WITH EXL SERVICE HOLDINGS; 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.70 TO $2.80, EST. $2.76; 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE 1Q REV. $207.0M, EST. $203.9M; 01/05/2018 – ExlService 1Q EPS 66c; 01/05/2018 – EXL deepens investment in Healthcare and Analytics by signing a definitive agreement to acquire payment integrity and populatio; 01/05/2018 – ExlService 1Q Adj EPS 64c

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74 billion and $18.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) by 80,940 shares to 105,312 shares, valued at $4.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Itt Inc by 16,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Analysts await ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 1.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.6 per share. EXLS’s profit will be $20.85M for 27.61 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by ExlService Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 6 investors sold EXLS shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 30.92 million shares or 0.73% more from 30.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Limited Company reported 10 shares. Timessquare Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.52% of its portfolio in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS). Principal Financial Gp Inc holds 0.03% or 496,662 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru owns 506,864 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Huntington Bank & Trust reported 225 shares stake. Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 0% or 68,122 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 62,386 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Gp has 0.01% invested in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) for 3.50 million shares. First Comml Bank Of Omaha owns 0.13% invested in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) for 29,601 shares. Barclays Public Ltd has 0% invested in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) for 42,749 shares. Tower Capital Limited Liability (Trc) reported 0% in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS). Susquehanna Intl Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS). Moreover, Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has 0.02% invested in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) for 595,944 shares. 16,997 are owned by Johnson Inv Counsel Inc. Gemmer Asset Lc reported 85 shares.

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $190.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 5,000 shares to 22,815 shares, valued at $6.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,600 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.