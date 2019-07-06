Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Coatue Management Has Lowered Its Position by $406.83 Million; As Exelon (EXC) Stock Value Rose, Holder Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Has Lowered Position by $3.39 Million

Coatue Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 41.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc sold 2.24 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.11M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $568.04M, down from 5.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $448.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $173.3. About 11.06 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 23/04/2018 – Alibaba recruitment message describes female workers as ‘goddesses’; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG EXITED BABA, DQ, SIMO, MU, WFC IN 1Q: 13F; 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL INVESTMENT 000516.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENTS ON MEDICAL RELATED PROJECTS WITH ALIBABA CHINA, ITS HEALTH TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE; 10/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL IS NEARING A $10 BILLION EQUITY RAISE – CNBC, CITING; 23/05/2018 – The two biggest things Silicon Valley misunderstands about China, according to a top Alibaba exec; 17/04/2018 – KBS Fashion Group Limited Announces Signing of Cooperative Agreement to Open Amazon and Alibaba Express Online Stores; 30/04/2018 – Alibaba EVP and co-founder Joseph Tsai warned that major U.S. industries are already hurting from the tariff standoff; 28/04/2018 – New York Post: STX CEO spotted with Alibaba exec after draft for IPO listing; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba is preparing to invest in Grab – TechCrunch

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 29.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold 67,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 158,870 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.96 million, down from 226,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $49.2. About 3.88 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 20.90% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 12/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES POWER AT BYRON 2 REACTOR TO 100% FROM 90%: NRC; 14/05/2018 – Applications are Open for Future STEM Stars! Sign Up for the 2018 ComEd lcebox Derby Competition Before it Closes; 15/03/2018 – Baltimore Gas and Electric and Proterra Deploy Nation’s First Electric Shuttle Buses at a Utility Campus; 23/03/2018 – EXELON SEEKING TO AGGREGATE 600 MEGAWATTS OF UNFORCED CAPACITY; 02/05/2018 – Exelon 1Q Rev $9.69B; 14/05/2018 – Applications are Open for Future STEM Stars! Sign Up for the 2018 ComEd Icebox Derby Competition Before it Closes; 29/05/2018 – Exelon Statement on DOJ and FERC Filing in Illinois Future Energy Jobs Act Lawsuit; 16/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Exelon; 10/04/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 12/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES POWER AT PEACH BOTTOM 3 TO 86% FROM 60%: NRC

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alibaba: Maturing Core Segments’ Growth And Profitability Are Declining With Heavy Investment Leading To Losses – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on June 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Louis Moore Bacon’s Top 5 Holdings as of the 1st Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “How To Earn 3% Per Week With Alibaba Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Break Down Alibaba’s Q4 Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.92B for 38.34 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38B and $9.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 3.78M shares to 3.83M shares, valued at $158.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shutterfly Inc (NASDAQ:SFLY) by 12,712 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,619 shares, and has risen its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Yale Cap Corp owns 11,006 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors invested in 2,260 shares. Narwhal Management stated it has 67,860 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ferguson Wellman Cap Management has 1% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 585,686 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp stated it has 1.22M shares. South Dakota Invest Council holds 0.25% or 239,643 shares. Stevens First Principles Investment has 0.01% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 461 shares. 15,123 were reported by West Chester Cap Advsr. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Llc holds 0.1% or 20,712 shares. Security National Co invested in 0.24% or 15,167 shares. Atria Invests Ltd Company owns 5,464 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hilltop Holdg Inc holds 0.11% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) or 10,460 shares. Viking Fund Mngmt Ltd, North Dakota-based fund reported 21,000 shares. 2,509 are owned by Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Mackenzie Financial Corp has 0.07% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 601,464 shares.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07 billion and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Embraer S A (NYSE:ERJ) by 332,901 shares to 853,311 shares, valued at $16.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brighthouse Finl Inc by 19,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,190 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 12.68% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.71 per share. EXC’s profit will be $601.99M for 19.84 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.74% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exelon Has Hit The Regulatory Jackpot – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exelon Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Exelon Corporation (EXC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exelon sues FirstEnergy Solutions over delays on $140M asset sale – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New Jersey regulator approves up to $300M/year in nuclear plant subsidies – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 18, 2019.