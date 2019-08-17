Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Coatue Management Has Decreased Position by $406.83 Million as Valuation Declined; Clarivest Asset Management Lowered Its Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Holding by $1.14 Million

Coatue Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 41.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc sold 2.24 million shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 3.11 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $568.04 million, down from 5.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $454.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.57% or $7.63 during the last trading session, reaching $174.6. About 25.94M shares traded or 24.43% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 14/03/2018 – Hangzhou may build road for autonomous-driving cars, sources say; may benefit Alibaba, Geely; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – QTRLY REVENUE WAS RMB61,932 MILLION (US$9,873 MILLION), AN INCREASE OF 61%; 05/03/2018 China’s Sun Art Retail to go digital with Alibaba; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Carmaker Seeks More Than $1.6 Billion (Correct); 24/04/2018 – Swatch Group CEO Nick Hayek told CNBC that Alibaba does better at fighting fakes than its American counterpart, Amazon; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Jack Ma’s Ant Financial lifts funding to over $12 billion – Bloomberg; 02/04/2018 – ALIBABA BUYS ELE.ME IN DEAL THAT IMPLIES $9.5B ENTERPRISE VALUE; 11/03/2018 – China’s Alibaba and Tencent reach for the skies; 30/05/2018 – Sen. @MarkWarner: In tech, Chinese companies are operating in a different rule book than us. It is a government that will force companies and censor them. Alibaba, Tencent and others, they are all penetrated deeply by the Chinese government; 11/05/2018 – MEDIA-Jack Ma’s Ant Snags Carlyle, CPPIB for $10 Billion Funding – Bloomberg

Clarivest Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 9.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc sold 103,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 938,800 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.76 million, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $11.69. About 4.88 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 25/05/2018 – ICICI Bank, CEO receive notice from capital markets regulator over Videocon loans; 06/05/2018 – Hindustan Times: ICICI Bank board to meet on Monday, may discuss CEO Chanda Kochhar loan issue; 07/05/2018 – ICICI: GROSS NPA ADDITION INCLUDES INR99.7B UNDER RBI SCHEMES; 26/04/2018 – ICICI BANK – BOARD MEETING UPDATE; 07/05/2018 – ICICI Bank’s Profit Halves As Provisions Surge In March Quarter; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-‘Well-wishers’ paid off dues of India’s Credential Finance before Chanda Kochhar named ICICI Bank CEO – Economic Times; 08/05/2018 – Govt nominee director on ICICI board awaits report from probe agencies; 09/04/2018 – FITCH: ALLEGATIONS VS ICICI BANK POSE REPUTATIONAL RISKS; 30/04/2018 – Republic: Second I-T Notice Issued To Deepak Kochhar, Husband Of ICICI Bank MD-CEO Chanda Kochhar; 02/04/2018 – MEDIA-Avista Advisory Group founder denies business dealings with India’s ICICI Bank – Mint

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38B and $9.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twilio Inc by 372,819 shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $172.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 943,741 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.92M shares, and has risen its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94 billion for 38.63 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41 billion and $4.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 17,852 shares to 174,595 shares, valued at $4.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 237,633 shares in the quarter, for a total of 240,143 shares, and has risen its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW).