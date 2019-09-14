Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Chesapeake Asset Management Trimmed Holding by $325,156; Symons Capital Management Lifted Its Ppl Corp. (PPL) Holding by $1.89 Million

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 55.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc sold 1,924 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 1,563 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $265,000, down from 3,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $466.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $179.17. About 9.22M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – Chairman of Alibaba Affiliate Ant Financial Steps Down; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS NO LONGER SHORT ON ALIBABA – CNBC; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Ant Financial executive chairman Lucy Peng steps down to focus on Lazada – SCMP; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA $2.68B; 10/04/2018 – Dubai’s Alibabacoin says Alibaba has no monopoly on ‘magic’ name; 09/04/2018 – SenseTime: Alibaba Group Led Funding Round; 20/03/2018 – Henderson China Opportunities Exits HKEX, Buys More Alibaba; 18/04/2018 – OATH HIRES FORMER ALIBABA EXECUTIVE AS PRESIDENT & COO; 17/04/2018 – ADDING, REPLACING ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYS UK-BASED; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba Invests in Chinese Facial-Recognition Startup

Symons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ppl Corp. (PPL) by 17.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc bought 61,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 411,910 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.77M, up from 350,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ppl Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.30B market cap company. It closed at $30.88 lastly. It is up 3.31% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 20/04/2018 – DJ PPL Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPL); 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 EPS $2.20-EPS $2.40; 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 03/05/2018 – PPL REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPS FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – NOW TARGETING LOWER END OF EQUITY FINANCING NEEDS; 19/04/2018 – PPL Corporation to Conduct Webcast on First-Quarter 2018 Earnings Results; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Sees 2018 EPS $2.11-EPS $2.31; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP SAYS EXPECTS TO REITERATE ITS 2018 EARNINGS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE – SEC FILING

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18 billion for 36.72 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

