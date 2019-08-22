Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Axiom International Investors Lifted Stake; United Technologies (UTX) Position Maintained by Apriem Advisors

Axiom International Investors Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 39.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc bought 707,847 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 2.51 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $457.91 million, up from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $456.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $175.24. About 9.92 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-China joins HK-US battle for Chinese tech listings; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S JOE TSAI SPEAKS ON BTV; 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA-LED INVESTORS TO BUY ABOUT 10% STAKE IN ZTO FOR $1.38B; 09/05/2018 – SUNING.COM 002024.SZ SAYS SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PROPOSAL IN SELLING PART OF CO’S FINANCIAL ASSETS; 17/04/2018 – PRENETICS SAYS DNAFIT WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in SE Asia; 12/03/2018 – OFO RAISES $866M IN FUNDING ROUND LED BY ALIBABA; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Rocket Internet’s Pakistan ecommerce platform Daraz; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019 TO BE OVER 60% YEAR OVER YEAR; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Brings Its Cross-Border Ambitions to Alibaba’s Backyard

Apriem Advisors increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 18.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apriem Advisors bought 8,234 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 53,184 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.86M, up from 44,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apriem Advisors who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $127.33. About 1.56M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – Airbus CEO says post-Brexit production shift open for discussion; 15/05/2018 – Ackman Makes Pitch to Break United Technologies Into Three Parts; 10/04/2018 – Triumph Product Support Announces LTA Extension with Pratt & Whitney; 04/05/2018 – EU ANTITRUST REGULATORS APPROVE WITH CONDITIONS U.S. AEROSPACE GROUP UTC’S UTX.N $23 BLN BID FOR ROCKWELL COLLINS COL.N; 26/04/2018 – Airbus heads for dogfight with UTC over CSeries costs; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Forecast as Aerospace Expands; 14/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ALSO PRICED OFFERING OF EUR 750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2020; 26/03/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Eyes United Technologies Alongside Ackman; 03/04/2018 – United Technologies First Quarter Earnings Advisory; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own Collection at UTC in La Jolla, Calif

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22 billion and $3.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 723,700 shares to 2.30M shares, valued at $26.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 5,782 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,111 shares, and cut its stake in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT).

