Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Altimeter Capital Management LP Raised Its Stake by $2.18 Million; Walmart (WMT) Shareholder Sequoia Financial Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding as Stock Rose

Altimeter Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 9.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 136,350 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.88M, up from 124,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $436.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $168.7. About 10.13 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba-backed carmaker seeks $2.7 bln to challenge Tesla – Bloomberg; 23/05/2018 – The 2 biggest things Silicon Valley misunderstands about China, according to a top Alibaba exec; 03/05/2018 – Jack Ma’s Free Spending Ways Are Spooking Alibaba’s Investors; 04/04/2018 – Tencent vs. Alibaba: Battle extends to bikes and food delivery; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – UNIT ENTERED MARKETING COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIMAMA AND YOUKU TUDOU; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s to Remain Active on Alibaba’s E-Commerce Platform TMall; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – MOBILE MAUS ON CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES REACHED 617 MILLION IN MARCH 2018, AN INCREASE OF 37 MILLION OVER DECEMBER 2017; 29/05/2018 – Tech Today: Spotify Like Netflix, Warming to Roku, Amazon vs. Alibaba — Barron’s Blog; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S JOE TSAI SPEAKS ON BTV; 31/05/2018 – Luxury retailer Canada Goose lays out China expansion plans

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 78.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc sold 52,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,303 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40M, down from 67,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $322.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $112.98. About 2.55 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 17/04/2018 – Pymnts.com: Walmart Gets Support Of Flipkart Shareholders, Excluding SoftBank; 25/04/2018 – Walmart Said It Would Cut CEO’s Bonus Last Year, and Then Didn’t; 15/05/2018 – SoftBank Still Weighing Options on Planned Sale of Flipkart Stake to Walmart; 30/03/2018 – Cedar Rapids Gaz: Wal-Mart talking with Humana on closer ties; acquisition possible; 13/05/2018 – Walmart shifts global strategy to battle Amazon; 11/05/2018 – WALMART – FLIPKART BOARD WILL INITIALLY HAVE 8 DIRECTORS: 5 WALMART-APPOINTED DIRECTORS; 2 DIRECTORS APPOINTED BY MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS AS PER DEAL; 02/05/2018 – Mint: Flipkart-Walmart deal talks enter final stages; 11/05/2018 – WALMART: FLIPKART DEAL HAS NO TERMINATION FEE; 23/03/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: #BREAKING: Now @CNBC is saying there’s ‘no truth’ to the Target-Kroger merger report, according to source…; 29/03/2018 – WALMART IS SAID TO BE IN EARLY DEAL TALKS WITH HUMANA: DJ/CNBC

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,776 shares to 19,547 shares, valued at $3.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 126,758 shares in the quarter, for a total of 347,489 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 23.34 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.

Altimeter Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.35B and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dropbox Inc by 200,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $9.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Expedia Group Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 2,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,310 shares, and cut its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA).

