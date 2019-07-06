Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Alphaone Investment Services Has Upped Position; Portland Gen Elec Co (POR) Shareholder Diam Company LTD Has Lifted Its Position

Diam Company Ltd increased its stake in Portland Gen Elec Co (POR) by 31.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd bought 11,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,100 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49 million, up from 36,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Portland Gen Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $55.01. About 286,711 shares traded. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 30.43% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.00% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 26/03/2018 – Portland General Electric Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Friday, April 27; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Asset Buys 3.3% Position in Portland General; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Sees 2018 EPS $2.10-EPS $2.25; 22/05/2018 – PGE Seeks 100 Average Megawatts of New Renewable Re; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q Net $64M; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC BOOSTS DIV; 30/04/2018 – PGE to Host Summit Focused on Diversity, Inclusion and Equity on May 23; 15/03/2018 – Stull, Stull & Brody Announces that a Complaint has been filed and it is Investigating Claims Relating to Potential Securities Law Violations by Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR); 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL BOOSTS DIV TO 36.25C FROM 34C; EST. 36C; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.10 TO $2.25

Alphaone Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 1635% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc bought 13,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,880 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53M, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $448.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $173.3. About 11.06 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/05/2018 – Sen. @MarkWarner: In tech, Chinese companies are operating in a different rule book than us. It is a government that will force companies and censor them. Alibaba, Tencent and others, they are all penetrated deeply by the Chinese government; 18/04/2018 – China’s JD.com makes push to lure European luxury brands; 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – COMPANY ENTERED INTO SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH ALI JK NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS HOLDING; 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 30/05/2018 – SUNING.COM SAYS IT HOLDS 0.51 PCT STAKE IN ALIBABA AFTER TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in SE Asia; 22/05/2018 – Alibaba to bulk up shopping list of Japanese products; 20/05/2018 – Want to Invest in Jack Ma? Avoid Alibaba’s Rivals; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – WILL REMAIN ACTIVE ON ALIBABA’S E-COMMERCE PLATFORM TMALL, AS WELL AS SOCIAL MEDIA CHANNELS; 13/04/2018 – Russian billionaire sells 49% stake in Brooklyn Nets basketball team to Alibaba co-founder

Alphaone Investment Services Llc, which manages about $491.59 million and $166.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbtx Inc by 17,874 shares to 15,520 shares, valued at $504,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL) by 105,732 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,814 shares, and cut its stake in Northwest Pipe Co (NASDAQ:NWPX).

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bullish SunTrust Previews Alibaba’s Q3 Print – Benzinga” on January 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alibaba: Close To The Clouds, But Not There Yet – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “China’s Parcel Industry Still In High-Growth Mode Despite Macro Backdrop – Benzinga” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Alibabaâ€™s Delivery Platform Provides a Big Opportunity – Investorplace.com” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stifel Adds Alibaba To Select List, Sees 40% Upside Potential – Benzinga” with publication date: May 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold POR shares while 92 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 80.64 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Com owns 0% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 10,488 shares. Verition Fund Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.09% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Brinker Capital, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 22,046 shares. 16,002 were reported by Gsa Capital Partners Llp. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited holds 0.05% or 415,184 shares in its portfolio. United Ser Automobile Association invested in 0.02% or 139,016 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board accumulated 0.05% or 313,934 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 21,160 shares. Swiss Retail Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 162,600 shares. Bluemountain Cap Management Limited reported 735 shares. First Republic Investment Management holds 440,361 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Llc has 0.01% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 28,521 shares. Bancorp Of New York Mellon Corp accumulated 1.43M shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York, a New York-based fund reported 6,465 shares. Axa owns 51,701 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Opus One Solutions seeks to help utilities modernize the grid – GlobeNewswire” on April 30, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Marie Oh Huber joins Portland General Electric board of directors – PRNewswire” published on May 24, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “The Top 5 Buys of Jeremy Grantham’s GMO in the 1st Quarter – GuruFocus.com” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “World’s biggest fund may have to sell big stakes in Glencore, Anglo American – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 12, 2019.