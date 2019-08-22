Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Share Value Declined While Willingdon Wealth Management Decreased by $3.38 Million Its Stake; Moore Capital Management LP Trimmed Position in Encana (ECA) as Share Value Declined

Willingdon Wealth Management decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 96.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management sold 18,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 646 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118,000, down from 19,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $456.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $175.24. About 9.92M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 06/03/2018 – SAIC TO DEEPEN COOPERATION WITH ALIBABA ON CAR-SHARING PLATFORM; 30/04/2018 – The timing of the U.S.-China trade war is ‘very ironic,’ says Alibaba co-founder; 28/03/2018 – E-commerce Firm Alibaba Weighs Listing in Mainland China Reports Kangyo Yokohama Securities; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba And Cainiao To Invest $1.38 Billion In Chinese Express Delivery Company ZTO — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – Alibaba eyes China “listing” as early as mid-year – IFR; 03/04/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUY FULL OWNERSHIP OF CHINA ELE.ME; 09/04/2018 – SenseTime: Alibaba Group Led Funding Round; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Rev $9.87B; 07/03/2018 – India’s Paytm gets regulatory approval to sell investment products; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads consortium in $1.4 bln deal for stake in Chinese courier ZTO

Moore Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 77.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp sold 790,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The hedge fund held 235,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70 million, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.33. About 14.05 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact With Encana; 18/05/2018 – ENCANA REPORTS PERMANENT DEEP PANUKE GAS FIELD SHUTDOWN; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Upgrade Reflects Rising Production From Montney and Permian, Which Will Support Credit Metrics; 10/04/2018 – FUELLED SAYS AGREEMENTS WITH ENCANA AND OBSIDIAN ENERGY TO ACT AS PRIMARY SALES AGENT FOR EACH ORGANIZATION’S SURPLUS OIL AND GAS EQUIPMENT

Moore Capital Management Lp, which manages about $44.02 billion and $3.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 75,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $10.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 10,422 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,213 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA)