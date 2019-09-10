Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Share Value Declined While Marathon Trading Investment Management Has Decreased by $21.55 Million Its Stake; As Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Stock Price Rose, Winslow Evans & Crocker Has Lowered Its Position by $384,674

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc sold 2,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 43,498 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.33 million, down from 45,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $216.07. About 850,947 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 09/03/2018 MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 21/05/2018 – Edwards Announces Key Events For EuroPCR 2018; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 14/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Webcast Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 22/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – EDWARDS SAPIEN 3 VALVE DATA DEMONSTRATED CONSISTENCY WITH THOSE RESULTS ACHIEVED IN EARLIER CONTROLLED CLINICAL TRIALS; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid; 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy; 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 95.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc sold 118,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 5,615 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, down from 124,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $449.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $3.3 during the last trading session, reaching $174.48. About 6.02 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – ALIMUSIC TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY ROCK RECORDS CO., SM ENTERTAINMENT, BMG, OTHERS TO CO; 05/04/2018 – First Class of Asian Entrepreneurs Graduates from UNCTAD and Alibaba Business School’s eFounders Fellowship Program; 30/05/2018 – SUNING.COM SAYS IT HOLDS 0.51 PCT STAKE IN ALIBABA AFTER TRANSACTION; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Travel Brand Fliggy Announced Strategic Partnership with House Sharing Platform Xiaozhu; 03/05/2018 – Alibaba is ‘Fundamentally Strong,’ Activate’s Michael Wolf Says (Video); 30/05/2018 – Hexindai Announces Appointment of Chief Marketing Officer; 30/03/2018 – Alibaba founders bet on US subscription clothing pioneer; 23/04/2018 – Valentino’s Candystud Pops Up in Beijing With Alibaba Collaboration; 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL INFOTECH 300465.SZ SAYS IT AND ANT FINANCIAL’S UNIT PLAN TO INVEST IN JV; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Rev $9.87B

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “When should Alibaba list in Hong Kong? – Seeking Alpha” on August 18, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Alibaba Unveils Six New Company Values for the Digital Era – Business Wire” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alibaba postpones Hong Kong listing – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alibaba Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts praise Alibaba’s strong Q1 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83M and $854.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 30,423 shares to 36,623 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in El Pollo Loco Hldgs Inc (Put) by 242,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 342,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (Put).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.15B for 35.75 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 14.02% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $248.73M for 44.28 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.59% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 314% – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Beautiful Breakout Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Edwards SAPIEN 3 TAVR Receives FDA Approval For Low-Risk Patients – PRNewswire” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Ocbj.com‘s news article titled: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” with publication date: September 06, 2019.