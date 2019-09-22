Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Share Value Declined While Graham Capital Management LP Lowered Its Position by $29.58 Million; Hilltop Holdings Has Raised Its Great Westn Bancorp (GWB) Stake by $320,250; Market Valuation Declined

Hilltop Holdings Inc increased its stake in Great Westn Bancorp Inc (GWB) by 137.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc bought 9,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 15,820 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $566,000, up from 6,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Great Westn Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $32.8. About 328,892 shares traded. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) has declined 19.53% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical GWB News: 06/04/2018 – Great Western Mining 2017 Pretax Loss Widens on Higher Costs; Intu Properties Agrees to Extend Loan on Spain Shopping Center; 26/04/2018 – Great Western Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Divident of 25c Per Common Share; 15/05/2018 – Great Western Brewing Company Names New CEO, Michael Brennan, Effective May 16, 2018; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 06/03/2018 GREAT WESTERN MINING CORPORATION – APPROVAL RECEIVED FROM US BUREAU OF LAND MANAGEMENT TO INCREASE NUMBER OF HOLES WHICH GWM CAN DRILL UNDER M2 DRILL PERMIT; 24/04/2018 – GREAT WESTERN MINING – ISSUES HAVE NOW BEEN RESOLVED AND HOLE IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF WEEK AT M2 INFILL DRILLING PROGRAMME; 06/03/2018 – GREAT WESTERN MINING CORPORATION – AGREEMENT HAS BEEN REACHED WITH US FORESTRY SERVICE FOR RE-COMMENCEMENT OF M4 (TARGET 4) DRILLING IN EARLY APRIL; 02/05/2018 – Great Western Bancorp Names Karlyn Knieriem to Succeed Stephen Ulenberg as Chief Risk Officer; 22/03/2018 – Great Western Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of American Enterprise Group, Inc.’s Subsidiaries; Upgrades Credit Ratings of Great Western Insurance Company

Graham Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 87.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp sold 175,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.24M, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $475.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $182.51. About 15.78M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 25/04/2018 – MAERSK CEO UNCONCERNED AMAZON, ALIBABA TO DISRUPT BOX SHIPPING; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba Takes Control of Startup Ele.me (Video); 15/04/2018 – CHONGQING STORE: DIDN’T TALK WITH ALIBABA OVER OWNERSHIP REFORM; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba And Cainiao To Invest $1.38 Billion In Chinese Express Delivery Company ZTO — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Lazada’s new seller-friendly measures a boon for entrepreneurs; 07/03/2018 – Renault Deepens Pact With Alibaba as Part of China Sales Push; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in SE Asia; 09/04/2018 – ALIBABA’S MA: INNOVATION ONLY WAY TO SOLVE PROBLEMS OF TODAY; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – China’s Xiaomi lifts lid on Hong Kong l.P.O; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba buys out Chinese food delivery app Ele.me

Hilltop Holdings Inc, which manages about $471.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 48,712 shares to 10,367 shares, valued at $533,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,494 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,305 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.39, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 28 investors sold GWB shares while 52 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 56.50 million shares or 0.93% more from 55.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Quadrant LP Ca has 0.12% invested in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 75,212 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Swiss Bank & Trust owns 105,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Proshare Advisors Ltd Com reported 7,704 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hilltop Hldgs holds 15,820 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.35% or 62,680 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc owns 2.25M shares. Fifth Third Bancshares has invested 0% in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). First Mercantile Tru Com reported 7,924 shares. 227,486 were reported by Jacobs Asset Mgmt Lc. Signaturefd Ltd Liability owns 15 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Artemis Invest Mngmt Llp has 0.16% invested in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) for 368,600 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 1.01M shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability reported 10,504 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18B for 37.40 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.