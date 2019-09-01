Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Share Price Declined While Temasek Holdings Private LTD Cut by $235.51 Million Its Holding; Manatuck Hill Partners Has Increased Its Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) Position by $351,961

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc increased its stake in Westport Fuel Systems Inc (WPRT) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc bought 351,961 shares as the company’s stock rose 71.68% . The hedge fund held 1.92M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97 million, up from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Westport Fuel Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $357.55M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.66. About 444,257 shares traded. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) has risen 18.80% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WPRT News: 22/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES $64.2 MLN VS. $60.1 MLN; 10/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES $67.6 MLN VS $60.0 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems Publishes 2018 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders Results; 10/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE FULL YEAR 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $255 MLN TO $275 MLN; 08/03/2018 Westport Fuel Systems Advances Technology Leadership and Solutions; 23/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES $64.2 MLN VS $60.1 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems: Transaction Expected to Close by End of July; 10/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.10; 10/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems 1Q Rev $67.6M; 22/03/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 14c

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd sold 1.29M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 26.08M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76B, down from 27.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $441.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $175.03. About 10.30M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 25/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85 mln stake in Allianz China unit; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019 TO BE OVER 60% YEAR OVER YEAR; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES LIKELY LOSS 1.6B-1.7B YUAN FOR 15 MOS TO MARCH; 19/03/2018 – Lazada Gets Another $2 Billion From Alibaba, Appoints New CEO; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED ALOG TECHNOLOGY PLANS HONG KONG IPO: IFR; 23/05/2018 – The 2 biggest things Silicon Valley misunderstands about China, according to a top Alibaba exec; 12/03/2018 – IKang Healthcare: Yunfeng and Alibaba Are in Discussions With Certain Significant Holders Regarding Potential Support; 03/05/2018 – The listing could reportedly raise $10 billion and value the company at $100 billion, making it one of the largest IPOs since Alibaba in New York in 2014; 25/05/2018 – US News: China to Use Cornerstones to Help Alibaba, Xiaomi List in Mainland

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $210.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hydrogenics Corp New (NASDAQ:HYGS) by 43,312 shares to 10,400 shares, valued at $82,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Primo Wtr Corp (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 397,258 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 394,142 shares, and cut its stake in Sharpspring Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 13 investors sold WPRT shares while 17 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 27.38 million shares or 18.69% less from 33.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Alpha Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 152,797 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 0% invested in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) for 217,256 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). 33,412 were accumulated by Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Blackrock owns 2 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Granite Invest Prtn Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) for 435,870 shares. Trellus Mgmt Ltd accumulated 390,000 shares or 1.15% of the stock. New York-based Renaissance Techs Ltd Company has invested 0% in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Moreover, Northern Trust has 0% invested in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) for 73,077 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mgmt, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 547,685 shares. 1.92M were reported by Manatuck Hill Prtnrs Lc. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De reported 16,588 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md owns 1.80 million shares. 200,000 are held by G2 Invest Prns Ltd Liability Corporation.

