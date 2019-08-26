Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Share Price Declined While Matthews International Capital Management Upped Its Stake; Cls Investments Lowered Its Diageo P L C (DEO) Position by $355,080 as Stock Price Declined

Matthews International Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc bought 118,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 2.36M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $430.23M, up from 2.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $431.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $165.66. About 7.85M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – DURING MARCH 2018 QTR, ANT FINANCIAL CONTINUED TO AGGRESSIVELY INVEST IN THEIR BUSINESS; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – QTRLY REVENUE WAS RMB61,932 MILLION (US$9,873 MILLION), AN INCREASE OF 61%; 09/04/2018 – Julie Zhu: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 09/04/2018 – US News: China’s SenseTime Valued at $4.5 Billion After Alibaba-Led Funding; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma Challenges Mark Zuckerberg to `Fix’ Facebook; 07/03/2018 – WANdisco Launches OEM Sales Partnership With Alibaba Cloud; 14/05/2018 – China tech giants bet on untangling logistics of Indonesian e-commerce; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket Internet-Incubated Daraz; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY EE-MEDIA, AVEX, FORWARD MUSIC, HIM INTERNATIONAL MUSIC, AND OTHERS TO ALIMUSIC; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTED-EXCLUSIVE-Citadel Securities ups ETF game as part of growth push

Cls Investments Llc decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 88.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc sold 2,152 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 272 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45,000, down from 2,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $166.88. About 177,378 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 12/03/2018 – Europe’s drinks sector tells EU it will offer more product info; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to Invest GBP150 Million in Visitor Attraction; 24/05/2018 – DIAGEO HAS KICKED OFF AN AUCTION OF US-FOCUSED SPIRITS BRANDS INCLUDING GOLDSCHLAGER – SKY NEWS; 24/05/2018 – Brands Include Seagram’s VO, Goldschlager, Myers’s Rum, Popov, Romana; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints New Executives in North America; 17/05/2018 – Cascade Blonde American Whiskey™ Splashes Down In TX And Ml As A Perfect Daytime Summer Sipper; 24/04/2018 – Diageo Gives Consumers A First-Person Perspective Of Binge Drinking Tragedies In Groundbreaking Virtual Reality Series; 19/04/2018 – DIAGEO PLC SAYS DIAGEO INVESTMENT CORPORATION OR DIAGEO CAPITAL PLC MAY USE THIS PROSPECTUS TO OFFER FROM TIME TO TIME GUARANTEED DEBT SECURITIES; 27/03/2018 – Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to pour £150m into Scotch whisky tourism

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94 billion and $2.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 15,700 shares to 669,237 shares, valued at $27.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sk Telecom Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 13,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,300 shares, and cut its stake in Beigene Ltd.

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20 billion and $3.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 64,421 shares to 116,986 shares, valued at $7.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (MUNI) by 6,096 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,162 shares, and has risen its stake in Lattice Strategies Tr.

