Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Share Price Declined While Graham Capital Management LP Cut by $3.64 Million Its Stake; Garrison Financial Decreased Its Stake in Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) by $350,400

Garrison Financial Corp decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) by 11.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp sold 4,672 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 35,859 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, down from 40,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $68.29. About 701,209 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 07/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eastman Chemical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMN); 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 1H EPS ‘MODESTLY HIGHER’ THAN 2H; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL SEES FY ADJ EPS +10% TO +14%; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL – ADDITIONAL PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION TO BE ADDED AT KINGSPORT SITE; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q Net $290M; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN STILL SEES EPS GROWTH OF 8%-12% LONG TERM; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Plans Additional Expansion of Copolyester Production at Kingsport Site; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – SEES ADJUSTED 2018 EPS GROWTH TO BE BETWEEN 10-14 PERCENT; 30/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6

Graham Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.49 million, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $435.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $161.6. About 14.66M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 17/04/2018 – OCEANWIDE HOLDINGS 000046.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD-COMPUTING SUBSIDIARY ALIYUN ON SMART CITY RELATED PROJECT IN WUHAN CITY; 21/03/2018 – Budget fashion brand H&M launches on Alibaba’s Tmall in China; 17/04/2018 – KBS – UNIT AUTHORIZED Sl TENG E-COMMERCE TO OPEN, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN ONLINE STORES THROUGH AMAZON, ALIBABA EXPRESS TO SELL UNIT’S PRODUCTS; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba And Cainiao To Invest $1.38 Billion In Chinese Express Delivery Company ZTO — MarketWatch; 28/04/2018 – New York Post: STX CEO spotted with Alibaba exec after draft for IPO listing; 09/04/2018 – SEMTECH – ALIBABA CLOUD AND ZHEJIANG PROVINCIAL COMPANY OF CHINA UNICOM JOINTLY DEPLOYED PRE-COMMERCIAL SERVICE FOR IOT BASED ON LORA TECHNOLOGY; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Bets Better Payoff; 13/03/2018 – Chinese bike-sharing firm Ofo has raised $866 million in new funding led by Alibaba; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top U.S. dealmaker Zeisser disagreed with Executive Vice Chairman Joe Tsai over investment strategy, sources familiar with the situation said; 28/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chinese coworking firm Ucommune seeks $200 mln in financing

Garrison Financial Corp, which manages about $189.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Emrg Mkt Eq (SCHE) by 19,741 shares to 28,877 shares, valued at $751,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 2,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,260 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Us Broad Market (SCHB).

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 10.26% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.34 per share. EMN’s profit will be $351.20M for 6.62 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual earnings per share reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold EMN shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Inc owns 25,019 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Trustmark Savings Bank Tru Department reported 0.06% stake. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc invested in 0.71% or 55,200 shares. Shell Asset Management holds 0.02% or 10,484 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 255,542 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 37,034 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Llc reported 488 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 3,800 were reported by Systematic Financial L P. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 0.11% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Sequoia Fincl Advisors Limited Co accumulated 5,785 shares. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership owns 52,466 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 50 shares in its portfolio. Lvw Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Chevy Chase holds 116,943 shares. 553 are owned by Acadian Asset Management Ltd Llc.

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kaman Corp (Prn) by 2.50M shares to 15.38 million shares, valued at $16.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transocean Ltd (Put) (NYSE:RIG) by 50,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 700,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.05 billion for 35.75 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.