Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position Upped by Partner Fund Management Lp; Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Position in Empresa Dist Y Comercial Nor (EDN) Has Lowered by $2.11 Million as Share Price Rose

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Empresa Dist Y Comercial Nor (EDN) by 25.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp sold 110,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.38% . The hedge fund held 327,364 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42M, down from 438,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Empresa Dist Y Comercial Nor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $403.15 million market cap company. The stock increased 14.55% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $7.4. About 635,547 shares traded or 488.30% up from the average. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:EDN) has declined 45.68% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EDN News: 12/04/2018 – S&P REVISES EMPRESA DISTRIBUIDORA Y COMERCIALIZADORA NORTE S.A. TO RATING ‘B’ FROM ‘B-‘; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Edenor To ‘B’ From ‘B-‘, Otlk Positive; 09/03/2018 – EDENOR FY NET INCOME ARS691.3M; 06/03/2018 EDENOR EDN.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $42; 11/05/2018 – EDENOR 1Q NET INCOME ARS1.45B

Partner Fund Management Lp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 4.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Fund Management Lp bought 7,928 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 182,212 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.25M, up from 174,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $436.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.56% or $5.78 during the last trading session, reaching $167.84. About 31.60M shares traded or 51.77% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD – WANG LEI RESIGNED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba expands cross-border e-commerce in Southeast Asia; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba-backed carmaker seeks $2.7 bln to challenge Tesla – Bloomberg; 23/04/2018 – Valentino’s Candystud Pops Up in Beijing With Alibaba Collaboration; 23/05/2018 – The two biggest things Silicon Valley misunderstands about China, according to a top Alibaba exec; 04/04/2018 – Tencent vs. Alibaba: Battle extends to bikes and food delivery; 24/04/2018 – Paytm in talks to buy Indian portal TicketNew from Alibaba Pictures, sources say; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding: ZTO Investment to Tap New Retail Opportunities and Further Digitalize China’s Logistics Industry; 09/03/2018 – EQS-News: AGTech Leverages Alipay Platform and Alibaba’s Merchant Base to Lead Innovation in China’s Lottery Industry With Official Launch of Sports Lottery Campaign; 08/05/2018 – Epsilon Partners with Metro Optic to Deliver On-Demand Global Connectivity in Canada

Partner Fund Management Lp, which manages about $4.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 445,985 shares to 507,599 shares, valued at $52.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blueprint Medicines Corp by 506,361 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 964,075 shares, and cut its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New.

