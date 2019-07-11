Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position Upped by Nine Masts Capital Ltd; D-E Shaw & Company Position in Equity Lifestyle Pptys (ELS) Lowered as Share Price Rose

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 32.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 30,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57 million, up from 23,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $427.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $166.93. About 15.29M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to buy food delivery app Ele.me; 24/04/2018 – Swatch Group CEO Nick Hayek told CNBC that Alibaba does better at fighting fakes than its American counterpart, Amazon; 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP 002622.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S BABA.N TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE ON AREAS INCLUDING E-COMMERCE SOLUTIONS; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after $600 mln funding led by Alibaba; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – DURING FISCAL YEAR 2018, CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES RECORDED TOTAL GMV OF RMB4,820 BILLION (US$768 BILLION), UP 28%; 22/05/2018 – Alibaba’s entry in Pakistan hailed as boost for digital economy; 07/03/2018 – WANdisco Launches OEM Sales Partnership With Alibaba Cloud; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s to Remain Active on Alibaba’s E-Commerce Platform TMall; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – WANG LEI, VICE PRESIDENT OF ALIBABA GROUP, WILL BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF ELE.ME; 22/03/2018 – NETS SAYS ENTERS DEAL TO MAKE ALIPAY PAYMENT AVAILABLE IN NORDIC COUNTRIES

D-E Shaw & Company Inc decreased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (ELS) by 23.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc sold 120,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 383,462 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.83 million, down from 503,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $128.05. About 413,197 shares traded. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 32.18% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ELS News: 01/05/2018 – ELS Declares Second Quarter Dividends; 02/05/2018 – Monte Vista Village RV Resort Named 2018 Arizona ARVC ‘Mega Park of the Year’; 24/05/2018 – Petite Retreats’ Tuxbury Tiny House Village Opens to Big Crowd; 15/05/2018 – Petite Retreats to Open Fourth Tiny House Village, First in Northeast; 21/04/2018 DJ Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELS); 23/04/2018 – EQUITY LIFESTYLE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $1.04, EST. $1.04; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Rev $246M; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Net $60.2M; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q EPS 68c

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $320.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 34,111 shares to 23,089 shares, valued at $754,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lg Display Co Ltd (NYSE:LPL) by 145,617 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,433 shares, and cut its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Finl Group I (NYSE:SMFG).

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Alibaba Stock Will Soar Above $200 – Investorplace.com” on May 16, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “BABA Stock Rallies After Record-Breaking Shopping Festival – Schaeffers Research” published on June 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stifel Adds Alibaba To Select List, Sees 40% Upside Potential – Benzinga” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Alibaba Short Thesis – Seeking Alpha” published on March 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba: It Makes No Sense – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold ELS shares while 85 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 80.77 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.02% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). M&T Bancorp, New York-based fund reported 8,585 shares. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co has 0.08% invested in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). D E Shaw And Co has 383,462 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Denali Lc stated it has 55,500 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc owns 20,111 shares. Kbc Nv reported 0.01% stake. California Pub Employees Retirement owns 142,587 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt reported 300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fil Limited has 144,008 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company owns 10,586 shares. Oppenheimer And, New York-based fund reported 3,246 shares. 63,000 were reported by Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas. Fund Sa has invested 0.01% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Great West Life Assurance Communication Can holds 0.02% or 74,309 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. ELS’s profit will be $83.50 million for 34.06 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.81% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $694,524 activity.