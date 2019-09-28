Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position Upped by Martin Currie Ltd; Diversified Investment Strategies Boosted Its Holding in Capital One Finl (COF) by $2.37 Million as Stock Declined

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 73.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc bought 26,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 61,990 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.63 million, up from 35,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $91.34. About 1.17M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 03/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Quarterly Dividend; 20/03/2018 – Capital One Financial Corporation to Webcast Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 15/03/2018 – Capital One February U.S. 30-Day Delinquency Rate 3.92%; 08/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE SELLS ABOUT $17B OF MORTGAGES TO DLJ MORTGAGE; 20/04/2018 – TALLGRASS ENERGY PARTNERS LP TEP.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES CUTS TO EQUALWEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Capital One Multi-Asset Execution Note Trust; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.65, EST. $2.32; 05/04/2018 – Small Business Owners Unsure of Tax Reform Benefits; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.23 PCT AT APRIL END VS 5.15 PCT AT MARCH END; 20/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING OVERWEIGHT

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 11,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $169.49M, up from 989,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $432.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.15% or $9.02 during the last trading session, reaching $165.98. About 32.88M shares traded or 107.73% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/04/2018 – BABA’S JOE TSAI CONCLUDES SPEAKING; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Net $1.22B; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Carmaker Seeks $2.7 Billion to Challenge Tesla; 03/05/2018 – Jack Ma’s Ant Financial adds two new money market funds to its platform; 16/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed Cambricon starts financing round at CNY 12 billion valuation, sources say; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba quarterly revenue rises 61 pct; 14/05/2018 – Beiersdorf to cooperate with Chinese e-commerce business Kaola; 22/05/2018 – CITADEL SECURITIES LLC HAS ENTERED THE LEAD MARKET MAKING BUSINESS WITH A SMALL LIST OF EXCHANGE-TRADED FUNDS; 23/05/2018 – The 2 biggest things Silicon Valley misunderstands about China, according to a top Alibaba exec; 13/03/2018 – Chinese bike-sharing firm Ofo raises $866 million led by Alibaba

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 57,575 shares to 25,468 shares, valued at $4.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,353 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,841 shares, and cut its stake in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 34 investors sold COF shares while 251 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 405.78 million shares or 0.77% more from 402.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oklahoma-based Advsrs Ok has invested 0.17% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Cutter & Brokerage has 3,323 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Northern Trust reported 6.18M shares. Fund Management Sa invested in 12,500 shares. 1.19M were accumulated by Boston Partners. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 802,805 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Life holds 0.17% or 15,711 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 97,521 shares. Daiwa Secs Group invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Northeast Financial Consultants holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 3,240 shares. Basswood Cap Ltd Liability reported 3.2% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Dupont Capital Management invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Legacy Cap Prtn has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Heritage Investors Mngmt Corp owns 130,506 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Texas Yale Cap Corporation stated it has 0.05% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF).

