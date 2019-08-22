Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position Raised by Platinum Investment Management Ltd; Fagan Associates Has Increased Intel (INTC) Stake

Fagan Associates Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fagan Associates Inc bought 7,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 48,269 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59M, up from 40,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fagan Associates Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $47.15. About 15.92 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 30/04/2018 – ISRAEL INTEL SAYS IRAN HAS MISLED WORLD ON NUCLEAR PROGRAM: TV; 25/04/2018 – China’s upstart chip companies aim to topple Samsung, Intel and TSMC; 30/03/2018 – Hexus (GB): Acer Predator Helios 500 with Intel Core i9 CPU listed; 02/04/2018 – Mark Gurman: Breaking now on @technology: Apple plans to start moving from Intel chips to its own custom Mac chips as early as; 16/04/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Intel partner docs add to eight-core Coffee Lake CPU chatter; 08/05/2018 – VenueNext Receives Investment from Intel Capital; 29/04/2018 – China’s $140 billion push to topple Intel, Samsung and TSMC; 26/04/2018 – INTEL SEES 2Q REV. $16.3B +/- $500M, EST. $15.6B; 15/03/2018 – SlashGear: Intel details Meltdown and Spectre-proof processors; 19/03/2018 – Shekhar Gupta: Exclusive: China quietly & cleverly finds a new route to S. Doklam, 7 months after India stopped it, writes

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 50.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd bought 400,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 1.20M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $218.69M, up from 797,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $456.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $175.24. About 9.92M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY EE-MEDIA, AVEX, FORWARD MUSIC, HIM INTERNATIONAL MUSIC, AND OTHERS TO ALIMUSIC; 06/03/2018 – SAIC TO DEEPEN COOPERATION WITH ALIBABA ON CAR-SHARING PLATFORM; 26/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE GROUP INC – CASH CONSIDERATION OPTION OF $41.20 PER CLASS A SHARE OR CLASS C SHARE OF COMPANY OR US$20.60 PER ADS OF CO; 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – PROPOSAL FOR ALL-CASH TRANSACTION FOR $20.00 PER ADS OR $40.00 PER SHARE; 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – SHEN DIFAN APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – INVESTMENTS RESULTED IN A NET LOSS FOR ANT FINANCIAL IN QUARTER; 04/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Walmart opens first high-tech small-sized supermarket in China; 15/04/2018 – CHONGQING STORE: DIDN’T TALK WITH ALIBABA OVER OWNERSHIP REFORM; 25/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland: sources – The Edge Markets; 30/05/2018 – TSAI SAYS ALIBABA HAS NOT TRIED TO BIG M&A IN THE U.S

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Violich Management Inc holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 20,946 shares. Foundry Prns Ltd Llc invested 0.85% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 111,072 were reported by Legacy Capital Prtn. 334,750 are held by Underhill Investment Ltd Llc. Cantillon Cap Mgmt Lc accumulated 4.17M shares. Bbr Ptnrs Llc has invested 0.11% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc owns 288,997 shares for 4.69% of their portfolio. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Limited Liability holds 0.11% or 24,523 shares. First Commonwealth Corp Pa invested in 0.35% or 10,485 shares. Bahl Gaynor Incorporated holds 930,570 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Rothschild And Asset Us has invested 0.59% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa reported 37,856 shares. Kempen Cap Management Nv reported 0.12% stake. 566,840 were reported by Columbus Circle Investors. Pinnacle Associate Ltd invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00B and $4.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zto Express Cayman Inc by 2.82 million shares to 10.04M shares, valued at $183.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qiwi Plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) by 549,684 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.56M shares, and cut its stake in Bitauto Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:BITA).