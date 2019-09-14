Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position Maintained by Sloane Robinson Llp; Bridges Investment Management Has Lifted Holding in Eog Resources (EOG) by $388,554

Sloane Robinson Llp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 43.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp bought 96,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 317,600 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.81M, up from 220,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $466.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $179.17. About 9.22M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 03/05/2018 – Jack Ma’s Ant Financial adds two new money market funds to its platform; 29/05/2018 – China’s Ant Financial raises $10 bln at $150 bln valuation; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA $2.68B; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – INVESTMENTS RESULTED IN A NET LOSS FOR ANT FINANCIAL IN QUARTER; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S TSAI: US CHINA TRADE WAR WILL ‘HURT AMERICAN FARMERS’; 31/05/2018 – Luxury retailer Canada Goose lays out China expansion plans; 09/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma and Joe Tsai are pumping $20 million into Rent the Runway through their investment firm The deal is said to value the New York City startup at nearly $800 million; 07/03/2018 – Renault Deepens Pact With Alibaba as Part of China Sales Push; 29/05/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – BOYU CAPITAL FUND lll TO JOIN AFFILIATES OF YUNFENG CAPITAL, ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING AS SPONSOR, PROVIDE EQUITY FINANCING FOR DEALS; 15/05/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent ease newbies aside to maintain lead in China

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Eog Resources Inc. (EOG) by 3.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc bought 4,178 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 124,626 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.61 million, up from 120,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $79.39. About 3.92 million shares traded or 7.14% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – TARGETS $3 BLN DEBT REDUCTION AND HIGHER DIVIDEND GROWTH RATE; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 25/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: EOG Resources is selling its entire British North Sea operations(Company is already the largest U.S; 04/05/2018 – EOG WILL `OPPORTUNISTIALLY’ LOCK IN 2019 SERVICES TO CUT COSTS; 30/04/2018 – EOG Resources Presenting at Conference May 14; 04/05/2018 – EOG: LESS THAN 10% OF ITS U.S. OIL EXPOSED TO W. TEXAS DISCOUNT; 03/05/2018 – EOG to Accelerate Dividend Growth as Shale Becomes Cash Machine; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES – MAINTAINED FORECAST FOR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $5.4 TO $5.8 BLN, EX. ACQUISITIONS AND NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Sanders has 0.44% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 504,815 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Scotland Group Pcl reported 5,985 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Syntal Prtnrs Ltd Co holds 0.13% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 6,388 shares. Apg Asset Nv reported 0.12% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Adirondack owns 144 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0.42% or 92,546 shares. Murphy Management holds 0.04% or 2,990 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 23,800 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.13% or 29,100 shares in its portfolio. Ancora reported 5,716 shares stake. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd has invested 0.02% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Moreover, Brinker Capital has 0.09% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 27,187 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 1.17% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Smith Salley & Assocs accumulated 0.77% or 54,493 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 104,416 shares.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This Oil Stock’s Ambition Is to Become an Attractive Dividend Stock – Motley Fool” on August 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should You Know About EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bill Nygren Drills Into Permian Basin Oil – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About EOG Resources Inc (EOG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Excited About EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG) 17% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30 million and $2.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 13,014 shares to 92,925 shares, valued at $7.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Ftse All (VEU) by 211,653 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.03M shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (NASDAQ:QCOM).