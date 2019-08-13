Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position Maintained by Pictet North America Advisors Sa; As General Motors (GM) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Rockshelter Capital Management Cut Holding by $579,013

Pictet North America Advisors Sa increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 654.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa bought 69,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 79,576 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.52 million, up from 10,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $414.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $159.31. About 14.42 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 06/04/2018 – SOFTBANK IS SAID TO BORROW $8 BILLION BACKED BY ALIBABA HOLDING – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY- ALIBABA HEALTH (HK) ENTERS SECOND RENEWED AGENCY AGREEMENT, TERM STARTING FROM APRIL AND ENDING ON MARCH 2019; 19/03/2018 – ALIBABA IS SAID TO MULL BUYING ROCKET INTERNET’S PAKISTAN UNIT; 05/04/2018 – In a drastic move, US retailer refuses Alibaba’s mobile payments at nearly 90 stores in China; 09/04/2018 – ALIBABA’S MA TO ABANDON U.S. JOB VOW IF TIE WORSENS: CHINA NEWS; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA SEES 2019 REVENUE GROWTH ABOVE 60%; 09/04/2018 – AI startup Sensetime raises $600m from Alibaba-led consortium; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $2.26B; 18/04/2018 – OATH SAYS K. GURU GOWRAPPAN WILL JOIN COMPANY AS PRESIDENT AND COO; 14/03/2018 – Top-Performing China Fund Manager Says Alibaba, YY, Look Cheap

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Motors (GM) by 5.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc sold 15,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 272,148 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10 million, down from 287,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Motors for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $38.86. About 4.04M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 27/03/2018 – S.KOREA’S DUE DILIGENCE ON GM’S LOCAL UNIT IS GOING “SMOOTHLY”; 25/04/2018 – GM ADDS THIRD SHIFT AT SPRING HILL ASSEMBLY TO MEET DEMAND FOR; 17/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-S.Korea may sign GM Korea funding deal by April 27 -KDB chair; 29/05/2018 – GM Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – GM CLOSED GUNSAN PLANT; CUTS HEADCOUNT TO ABOUT 13K FROM 17K; 25/04/2018 – Darren Dreger: Sources say Buffalo Sabres assistant GM Steve Greeley will be in Carolina tomorrow for a follow up interview for; 26/04/2018 – GM Financial: Available Liquidity $19.4 Billion at March 31; 27/03/2018 – GM EXPECTS REVISED TRADE DEAL BETWEEN S.KOREA, US WILL “HELP EASE INVESTMENT RISKS” FOR S.KOREA -S.KOREA’S TRADE MINISTRY; 31/05/2018 – GM: NEW: SoftBank Vision Fund, a prominent technology investment firm, will invest $2.25 billion in @GM’s @Cruise Automation autonomous vehicle operations; 31/05/2018 – SoftBank Vision Fund to invest $2.25 bln in GM Cruise

Pictet North America Advisors Sa, which manages about $2.65B and $668.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6,847 shares to 163,019 shares, valued at $25.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15,156 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240,090 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

