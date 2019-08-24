Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position Held by Keywise Capital Management Ltd; As Old Natl Bancorp Ind (ONB) Share Value Rose, Deprince Race & Zollo Has Boosted by $1.48 Million Its Position

Keywise Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd bought 30,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 575,064 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.92M, up from 544,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $428.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.29% or $7.37 during the last trading session, reaching $164.54. About 20.12 million shares traded or 0.97% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/05/2018 – Alibaba, Cainiao Lead $1.4 Billion Spend on Delivery-Firm Stake; 14/05/2018 – Variety: STX Boards Alibaba Pictures’ High-Profile `Warriors’; 05/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Tmall Platform Hosts Beauty Awards, Summit in Shanghai; 20/03/2018 – Altaba Grapples With Its Huge Alibaba Stake — Barrons.com; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA SEES 2019 REVENUE GROWTH ABOVE 60%; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba reported a 61 percent increase in fourth-quarter revenue, beating analyst estimates; 20/04/2018 – Alibaba buys Chinese chipmaker to aid internet of things business after ZTE ban; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba Group: Will Inject a Further $2 Billion Into Southeast Asian Online Shopping Company Lazada; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba will buy Chinese food delivery app Ele.me; 11/03/2018 – Cloud pivots Alibaba, Tencent to business market

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased its stake in Old Natl Bancorp Ind (ONB) by 23.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc bought 92,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% . The institutional investor held 479,823 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.87M, up from 387,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Old Natl Bancorp Ind for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.30% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $16.42. About 850,883 shares traded or 12.36% up from the average. Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) has declined 9.46% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ONB News: 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL 1Q EPS 31C; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 29C; 23/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 24/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp to webcast annual shareholders’ meeting; 23/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp 1Q Net $48M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Old National Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ONB); 08/05/2018 – Old National Bank Partners with Allpoint to Extend ATM Network; 24/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp to webcast annual shareholders’ meeting; 26/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp announces quarterly cash dividend; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS 34C

