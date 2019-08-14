Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position Held by Investure Llc; Kempen Capital Management Upped Thermon Group Hldgs Com (THR) Holding by $1.84 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Kempen Capital Management increased its stake in Thermon Group Hldgs Inc Com (THR) by 16.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management bought 76,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 529,613 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.98 million, up from 452,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Thermon Group Hldgs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $736.40M market cap company. The stock increased 4.51% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $22.5. About 127,109 shares traded. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) has risen 4.93% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical THR News: 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS – SEES TOTAL REVENUE FOR COMBINED BUSINESS TO REACH $360 MLN – $370 MLN FOR FISCAL 2019; 22/03/2018 Thermon Appoints Linda Dalgetty to Its Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS SAYS QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34 – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for UNITIL, EMCORE, Thermon Group, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling; 22/03/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS INC – FOLLOWING DALGETTY’S APPOINTMENT, THERMON’S BOARD WILL BE COMPRISED OF 9 DIRECTORS; 22/03/2018 – Thermon: With Dalgetty’s Appointment, Board Will Be Comprised of 9 Directors; 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS – EXPECT THERMON HEATING SYSTEMS REVENUE CONTRIBUTION FROM $85.0 MLN TO $90.0 MLN FOR FISCAL 2019; 21/04/2018 – DJ Thermon Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THR); 30/04/2018 – Thermon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investure Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investure Llc bought 3,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 102,795 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.76 million, up from 99,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investure Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $427.06B market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $4.72 during the last trading session, reaching $164.03. About 22.25 million shares traded or 7.37% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 17/04/2018 – PRENETICS SAYS DNAFIT WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND; 08/04/2018 – Dubai cryptocurrency firm denies Alibaba trademark infringement; 13/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd; 03/04/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUY FULL OWNERSHIP OF CHINA ELE.ME; 09/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Pakistani online marketplace; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s to Remain Active on Alibaba’s E-Commerce Platform TMall; 27/03/2018 – Alaska Governor: Tech giant Alibaba Group joins Opportunity Alaska: China Trade Mission; 21/03/2018 – In India, digital gold sellers hope trickle will become a rush; 24/04/2018 – Paytm in talks to buy Indian portal TicketNew from Alibaba Pictures, sources say; 07/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BigBasket in talks with Alibaba, new investors to raise $300-$500 mln funds – Mint

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Epr Pptys Com Sh Ben Int (NYSE:EPR) by 81,011 shares to 63,800 shares, valued at $4.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com (NYSE:MMC) by 10,068 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,738 shares, and cut its stake in U S Silica Hldgs Inc Com (NYSE:SLCA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold THR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 31.99 million shares or 2.11% more from 31.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Communications Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR). Legal And General Group Public Limited Company reported 6,255 shares stake. New South Capital Management reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR). 37,820 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 136,438 shares. Td Asset, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 33,900 shares. Art Ltd Liability stated it has 8,495 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems, California-based fund reported 42,846 shares. Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% of its portfolio in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR). 3.74M are owned by Wellington Group Llp. Van Berkom Associates holds 2.09% of its portfolio in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) for 2.69 million shares. D E Shaw & Communications holds 0% or 85,865 shares. 23,108 are held by Arrowstreet Limited Partnership. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) for 31,300 shares. Broadview Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.75% or 111,944 shares.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $58,180 activity. NESSER JOHN T III also bought $8,455 worth of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) on Friday, June 14.

Investure Llc, which manages about $11.73B and $522.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 53,200 shares to 387,765 shares, valued at $11.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (XES) by 61,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.88M shares, and cut its stake in Jbg Smith Pptys.

