Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position Held by Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd; As Realty Income (O) Shares Declined, Holder Sun Life Financial Decreased Holding by $790,298

Sun Life Financial Inc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 38.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc sold 10,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 17,324 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27 million, down from 28,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $72.65. About 718,112 shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 27/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Realty Income Corp $500m 7Y +125; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.11 TO $3.19, EST. $3.16; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Rev $318.3M; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 FFO $3.11/Shr-FFO $3.19/Shr; 27/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Realty Income’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 AFFO/SHR; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO 79c/Shr; 18/05/2018 – Realty Income Declares Dividend of 21.95c; 27/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Realty Income Corp $350m 7Y +125#

Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 31.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd bought 91,891 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 385,163 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.27M, up from 293,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $456.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $175.24. About 9.92 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 13/03/2018 – Chinese bike-sharing firm Ofo has raised $866 million in new funding led by Alibaba; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba Cloud’s Indonesian Data Center Commences Operation; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Group sells health assets to HK-listed affiliate for $1.4bn; 09/04/2018 – Boston Metro: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 28/05/2018 – ALI HEALTH TO BUY ALIBABA UNIT ALI JK NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED ALOG TECHNOLOGY PLANS HONG KONG IPO: IFR; 11/05/2018 – MEDIA-Jack Ma’s Ant Snags Carlyle, CPPIB for $10 Billion Funding – Bloomberg; 13/04/2018 – Market-Beating Advisor Triples Alibaba Stake — Barrons.com; 23/05/2018 – China’s first private credit-scoring firm starts operations-Xinhua; 11/03/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent aim for the cloud

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakworth Cap owns 0.01% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 800 shares. 1.92 million were reported by Santa Barbara Asset Ltd Liability. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.09% or 23,013 shares in its portfolio. Point72 Asset Management Lp owns 0.14% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 433,813 shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.08% or 4,005 shares. 3,263 were accumulated by Old Natl Retail Bank In. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma holds 0% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 2,986 shares. Essex Ser accumulated 11,102 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct invested in 113,859 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Cornerstone Advsr Inc stated it has 377 shares. Trustmark Comml Bank Department accumulated 910 shares. Alabama-based Kistler has invested 0.02% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Moreover, Dnb Asset Management As has 0% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 32,019 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 0.01% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Bennicas And Associate holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 4,450 shares.

Sun Life Financial Inc, which manages about $452.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 5,494 shares to 23,380 shares, valued at $1.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) by 61,717 shares in the quarter, for a total of 233,883 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

