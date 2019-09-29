Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position Has Raised by Tekne Capital Management Llc; Hightower Advisors Raised Its Holding in Maxlinear (MXL) by $660,721

Hightower Advisors Llc increased its stake in Maxlinear Inc (MXL) by 2.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc bought 28,727 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.43% . The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.20 million, up from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Maxlinear Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $22.28. About 416,751 shares traded. MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) has risen 29.45% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MXL News: 14/03/2018 – MaxLinear’s MxL7704 Power Management IC Powers the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+; 02/04/2018 – MAXLINEAR INC – ADAM SPICE, CFO, TO LEAVE MAXLINEAR ON MAY 23; 02/05/2018 – MaxLinear’s XR9240 Data Compression and Security Coprocessor Adds Support for Dell EMC VMAX All-Flash Storage Arrays; 08/05/2018 – MAXLINEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 36C; 02/04/2018 – MAXLINEAR: ADAM SPICE, CFO, TO LEAVE ON MAY 23; 08/05/2018 – MaxLinear 1Q EPS 3c; 02/04/2018 – MAXLINEAR INC – REAFFIRMS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 1Q 2018; 02/04/2018 – MaxLinear, Inc. Announces the Departure of Its CFO and Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 1Q 2018; 02/04/2018 – MAXLINEAR – CFO ADAM SPICE WILL ASSUME SIMILAR ROLE AT PRIVATELY HELD ROCKET LAB; 12/03/2018 – MaxLinear to Showcase Industry’s First 400G Data Center Transceiver Chipset at OFC 2018

Tekne Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 34.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekne Capital Management Llc bought 69,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 275,291 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.65M, up from 205,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekne Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $432.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.15% or $9.02 during the last trading session, reaching $165.98. About 32.88M shares traded or 108.59% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/05/2018 – GUANGDONG BOBAOLON 002776.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH XINHUANET, ALISPORTS ON SMART MANUFACTURING AND BIG DATA COOPERATION; 19/04/2018 – Hong Kong Exchanges CEO: It’s a ‘Matter of Time’ for Alibaba to List in Hong Kong; 05/04/2018 – Alibaba plans to invest in ride-hailing firm Grab, sources say; 13/04/2018 – Russia’s Prokhorov sells 49 pct in Brooklyn Nets basketball team; 12/03/2018 – HO CHI MINH CITY — Amazon.com is to officially launch its e-commerce services in Vietnam, with the aim of taking on Chinese rival Alibaba Group Holding in one of the fastest-growing e-tailing markets in the world. The U.S; 19/03/2018 – Last year, Alibaba upped its stake in the Singapore-based firm from 51 percent to 83 percent; 19/03/2018 – ALIBABA TO INVEST ANOTHER $2 BILLION IN LAZADA FOR EXPANSION; 02/05/2018 – CITRON SEES ALIBABA REACHING $250; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba Invests in Chinese Facial-Recognition Startup; 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – PROPOSAL FOR ALL-CASH TRANSACTION FOR $20.00 PER ADS OR $40.00 PER SHARE

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Chinese Stocks Fell Today – The Motley Fool” on September 27, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Alibaba (BABA) Analyst Day a Possible Catalyst – KeyBanc – StreetInsider.com” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alibaba: It Is A Generational Buy – Seeking Alpha” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alibaba completes deal with Ant Financial – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chinese techs slide amid White House action – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08B and $16.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 121,526 shares to 5,571 shares, valued at $297,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 36,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,762 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY).

More notable recent MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “MaxLinear Collaborates with Intel and the Cable Industry to Enable 10 Gigabit Technology for New Home Experiences – Business Wire” on January 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MaxLinear Marking Time Ahead Of Game-Changing Product Ramps – Seeking Alpha” published on January 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “MaxLinear, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Exar NYSE:MXL – GlobeNewswire” on May 12, 2017. More interesting news about MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Stifel Stays Positive on Top Semiconductor Stocks: 3 to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on April 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MaxLinear Now Getting Plenty Of Benefit Of The Doubt – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 10 investors sold MXL shares while 36 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 60.36 million shares or 0.20% more from 60.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) for 163,414 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.03% or 141,605 shares. Invesco Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 432,619 shares. Us National Bank De reported 0% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 36,261 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 0.01% stake. Trexquant Inv LP invested in 0.03% or 12,388 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 280,970 shares. Cap Rech Glob reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL). Northern Trust Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL). Ameritas Inv Partners stated it has 5,283 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp stated it has 1.28 million shares. Kornitzer Management Ks invested 0.02% in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL). Reilly Fincl Advsr Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL). 1,870 were reported by Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Co (Trc).