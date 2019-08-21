Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position Has Lifted by Investment House Llc; As Walmart (WMT) Stock Rose, Holder Holt Capital Advisors Dba Holt Capital Partners LP Has Cut Its Holding

Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 20.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp sold 3,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 14,115 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 17,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $319.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $112.03. About 4.49M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 06/05/2018 – Business Std.in: Flipkart-Walmart deal: Billion-dollar gateway to Indian market for Google; 02/04/2018 – WALMART AIMS TO DOUBLE SAM’S CLUB STORES IN CHINA BY 2020:DAILY; 19/04/2018 – Walmart: There’s A ‘Real Need’ for This Company — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- AT LEAST ONE BUYOUT FIRM PLANS TO BREAK UP WALMART’S BRAZIL OPERATION FOR EVENTUAL RESALE, IPO OF DIFFERENT BANNERS; 09/05/2018 – South Africa’s Naspers sells Flipkart stake to Walmart for $2.2 bln; 09/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Walmart Buys Flipkart, Flying Cars in L.A; 02/04/2018 – Any such move by Walmart would shift the limelight onto the remaining health insurance companies as potential partners for larger retailers or other companies; 09/05/2018 – Walmart Expects to Continue Current Share Buyback Program; 15/03/2018 – Fired Walmart Exec Alleges Online Fraud Stemming From Amazon Rivalry; 15/03/2018 – Blue Apron plans to sell meal kits in stores in 2018

Investment House Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 13.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc bought 14,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 122,807 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.41M, up from 107,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $458.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $176.01. About 6.84M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/05/2018 – SUNING.COM 002024.SZ SAYS SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PROPOSAL IN SELLING PART OF CO’S FINANCIAL ASSETS; 02/04/2018 – China’s Alibaba Adds to Food-Delivery Bet; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYS UK-BASED DNAFIT, A GLOBAL LEADER; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – ANNUAL ACTIVE CONSUMERS ON CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES REACHED 552 MLN AT YR-END, UP 37 MLN FROM 12-MONTH PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017; 25/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 22/05/2018 – Amazon, Alibaba, NATO and the FBI Participate in DES2018 That Opens its Doors Today; 17/03/2018 – Privacy concerns stall Alibaba’s plans for Japanese Alipay; 25/05/2018 – US News: China to Use Cornerstones to Help Alibaba, Xiaomi List in Mainland; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba Invests in Chinese Facial-Recognition Startup; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma urges Facebook to fix privacy issues

Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $167.52 million and $344.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 1,145 shares to 39,986 shares, valued at $13.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investment House Llc, which manages about $581.61M and $925.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hp Inc by 77,225 shares to 220,465 shares, valued at $4.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 10,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,292 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).