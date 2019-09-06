Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position Has Increased by Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd; Columbia Asset Management Has Decreased Its D T E Energy Company (DTE) Holding as Stock Value Rose

Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 31.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd bought 91,891 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 385,163 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.27 million, up from 293,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $455.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $178.94. About 11.01M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba revenues rise but Ant Financial makes a net loss; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – QTRLY REVENUE WAS RMB61,932 MILLION (US$9,873 MILLION), AN INCREASE OF 61%; 20/04/2018 – Alibaba acquires Chinese chipmaker C-SKY Microsystems; 23/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Tiny Loss-Making Unit Suddenly Trades More Than HSBC; 15/05/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent ease newbies aside to maintain lead in China; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding Sees FY19 Revenue Growth Topping 60%; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba is China’s biggest e-commerce firm; 20/03/2018 – Alibaba said it would inject $2 billion into its subsidiary Lazada Group, the Singapore-based online retailer, just a week after; 09/05/2018 – Alibaba Acquires Pakistan-based E-commerce Site Daraz Group — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ant Financial claims a rise in user numbers to 622 mln – FT

Columbia Asset Management decreased its stake in D T E Energy Company (DTE) by 55.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management sold 3,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 2,565 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $320,000, down from 5,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in D T E Energy Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $129.91. About 1.48M shares traded or 72.38% up from the average. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 17.93% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 30/03/2018 – DTE Energy: Projects Would Drive Investment of More Than $1.7B in Michigan; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Dte Energy Center Ba1 Rating; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO DTE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.78 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – DTE ENERGY SAYS REAFFIRMS 2018 OPER. SHR GUIDANCE OF $5.57-$5.99 – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – Stull, Stull & Brody Announces that a Complaint has been filed and it is Investigating Claims Relating to Potential Securities; 04/05/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE OF $5.57-$5.99 PER SHARE; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Outlook Of Dte Gas To Negative; 30/03/2018 – DTE Energy: Projects in Michigan Scheduled to Be Completed by 2022; 27/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: MPSC approves DTE’s St. Clair County natural gas plant proposal; 07/05/2018 – DTE ENERGY REPORTS PACT WITH ROXBURY GROUP TO DEVELOP FORMER AN

Columbia Asset Management, which manages about $354.79 million and $374.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,152 shares to 20,164 shares, valued at $7.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 12,345 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,883 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.04 earnings per share, down 4.23% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.13 per share. DTE’s profit will be $373.22 million for 15.92 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by DTE Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 106.06% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold DTE shares while 127 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 125.35 million shares or 1.79% less from 127.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com reported 0% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Hallmark Management owns 0.08% invested in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) for 6,007 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Com invested in 99,761 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Bluecrest Capital Ltd has invested 0.02% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Perella Weinberg Prns Management LP accumulated 0.09% or 14,479 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 0% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd holds 0.03% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) or 2,047 shares. Symphony Asset Management Ltd Co owns 0.11% invested in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) for 3,461 shares. Susquehanna International Llp has invested 0% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Neville Rodie Shaw has invested 0.05% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Nuveen Asset Management reported 138,098 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 289,996 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 1,652 are owned by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0.03% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Moreover, Mirae Asset Invs Ltd has 0.01% invested in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE).

