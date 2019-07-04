Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position Boosted by Segantii Capital Management Ltd; Capital Research Global Investors Has Boosted Salesforce.Com (CRM) Holding by $198.86 Million as Shares Declined

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 488.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 134,296 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 161,796 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.52M, up from 27,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $451.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $174.67. About 8.28M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 17/04/2018 – Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE-SPECIAL COMMITTEE INFORMED THAT YUNFENG, ALIBABA IN TALKS WITH SOME SHAREHOLDERS ABOUT POTENTIAL SUPPORT FOR YUNFENG/ALIBABA PROPOSAL; 30/05/2018 – SHENZHEN CLOU ELECTRONICS 002121.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING AFFILIATE ON COOPERATION IN AREAS SUCH AS CLOUD COMPUTING, BIG DATA AND ARTIFICIAL…; 30/05/2018 – GUANGDONG BOBAOLON 002776.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH XINHUANET, ALISPORTS ON SMART MANUFACTURING AND BIG DATA COOPERATION; 04/04/2018 – Chinese unicorn Meituan to buy Mobike: Union of Tencent-backed ventures is part of a turf war with Alibaba; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Leads a $1.38 Billion Investment in Delivery Giant ZTO; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYS UK-BASED DNAFIT, A GLOBAL LEADER; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to Take Full Ownership of Chinese Delivery Platform Ele.me; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB RECEIVES PROPOSAL FROM ALIBABA ON DATA CENTERS

Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 39.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors bought 1.26 million shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.44M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $702.41M, up from 3.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $155.59. About 3.61 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Borrows $2.5 Billion for MuleSoft Acquisition; 05/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Salesforce $Benchmark 5Y, 10Y; 20/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – EXPECTS MULESOFT DEAL TO REDUCE NON-GAAP OPER. MARGIN IMPROVEMENT TARGET FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JAN. 31, 2019; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce for Mulesoft: A Pricey Deal? — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – TIE Kinetix Launches Solution to Reduce Total Cost of Ownership for Salesforce Partner Community Cloud Users; 16/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO POWER PERSONALIZED CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT FOR ARCOS; 24/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO INVEST $2.2B IN FRENCH OVER FIVE YEARS; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 45C

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $851.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pivotal Software Inc by 292,000 shares to 8,000 shares, valued at $167,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,000 shares, and cut its stake in United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Fincl reported 0.38% stake. Ssi Invest, a California-based fund reported 2,422 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.32% or 40,400 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca has 55,056 shares. Stoneridge Invest Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 34,037 shares or 1.59% of the stock. Fred Alger Mgmt holds 4.48 million shares or 2.82% of its portfolio. Falcon Edge Capital LP has 63,900 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Exchange Mgmt reported 1.28% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Scotia Cap holds 0.12% or 60,830 shares in its portfolio. Dillon & Assoc Inc invested in 7,045 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Generation Invest Mngmt Llp holds 1.09 million shares. Juncture Wealth Strategies Limited Liability Corp holds 0.68% or 5,561 shares in its portfolio. Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 1.74M shares. Susquehanna Group Llp invested in 0.06% or 950,186 shares. Hilton Mgmt Lc reported 85 shares.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 43 selling transactions for $37.62 million activity. Benioff Marc also sold $1.62 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares. 6,331 shares were sold by Harris Parker, worth $917,946 on Tuesday, January 8. Weaver Amy E sold $68,011 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Tuesday, January 22. $2.31M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Allanson Joe. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Hawkins Mark J sold $134,514. Tallapragada Srinivas sold 362 shares worth $53,992.