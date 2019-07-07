Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position Boosted by Laurion Capital Management Lp; Laffer Investments Lowered Its Bce (BCE) Stake by $3.37 Million; Stock Rose

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 2503.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp bought 135,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 140,597 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.65M, up from 5,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $448.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $173.3. About 12.08 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 02/04/2018 – Alibaba Takes Control of Startup Ele.me (Video); 10/04/2018 – Alibaba founder Jack Ma says friction between U.S. and China to be expected; 22/05/2018 – Alibaba to bulk up shopping list of Japanese products; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV IK HEALTHCARE IN MERGER PACT WITH IKANG; 07/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BigBasket in talks with Alibaba, new investors to raise $300-$500 mln funds – Mint; 07/03/2018 – India’s Paytm gets regulatory approval to sell investment products; 27/03/2018 – In China payment war, Walmart places bet on Tencent; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019 TO BE OVER 60% YEAR OVER YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Travel Brand Fliggy Announced Strategic Partnership with House Sharing Platform Xiaozhu; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba quarterly revenue rises 61 pct

Laffer Investments decreased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 0.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments sold 76 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,539 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $645.39M, down from 14,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $46.22. About 436,552 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.19% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 26/03/2018 – BCE INC SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING OF US $750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.464% SERIES US-1 NOTES, DUE 2048; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BELL CANADA’S Baa1 SR UNSECURED RATINGS; 27/03/2018 – BCE AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 11/04/2018 – Bell Canada announces redemption price for Series M-33 debentures due February 2019; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Expects Bell Canada’s Solid Broadband Commun Business Platform to Show Moderate 2% to 4% Growth; 16/04/2018 – NETCOMM WIRELESS LTD – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH BELL CANADA FOR SUPPLY OF FIXED WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q EPS C$0.73; 03/05/2018 – BCE announces election of Directors; 14/03/2018 – BELL CANADA FILES C$4B DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM SERIES M-28 DEBENTURES DUE SEPTEMBER 2018, SERIES 9 MEDIUM TERM NOTES DUE OCTOBER 2018 AND SERIES M-33 DEBENTURES DUE FEBRUARY 2019

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98B and $7.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 233,800 shares to 195,100 shares, valued at $7.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) by 14,064 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,536 shares, and cut its stake in Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Alibaba Stock Split: What BABA Investors Should Know About the 1-for-8 Proposal – Yahoo News” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alibaba: Assessing The Relative Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Consider Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stifel Adds Alibaba To Select List, Sees 40% Upside Potential – Benzinga” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba Ties Up With Audi, Renault And Honda For AI-powered Tmall Genie Auto Smart Speakers – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

More notable recent BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Energy Transfer L.P. (ET) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “3 Blue Chip Stocks Set to Outperform Now That Interest Rates Are Lower – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 18, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Invest Like Kevin O’Leary by Doing This One Thing – The Motley Fool Canada” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “3 Top Stocks to Build a TFSA Pension – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Analysts await BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 4.62% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.65 per share. BCE’s profit will be $608.93 million for 16.99 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by BCE Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.24% EPS growth.

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32 million and $372.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag London/Voya by 49 shares to 2,943 shares, valued at $2.80 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Res Inc Va (NYSE:D) by 79 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,969 shares, and has risen its stake in Interdigital Inc.