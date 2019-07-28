Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Market Value Rose While Whale Rock Capital Management Has Cut Holding; Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Shareholder New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Increased Holding

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 53.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc sold 403,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 349,095 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.69M, down from 752,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $465.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $178.74. About 15.28M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 22/05/2018 – Alibaba’s ‘great import center’ to target Japanese goods; 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – CERTAIN DEVELOPMENTS WITH RESPECT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED POTENTIAL GOING PRIVATE DEAL PROPOSED BY YUNFENG CAPITAL ON JUNE 6, 2016; 02/04/2018 – China’s Alibaba Adds to Food-Delivery Bet; 20/04/2018 – China’s Ctrip would welcome chance to list at home via depositary receipts -CEO; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as Pres & COO; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-China’s JD.com, Alibaba plan to issue CDRs – Caixin; 15/05/2018 – Barclays Adds Aptiv, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-Sony’s push into entertainment aims for stability, not splashiness; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES LIKELY LOSS 1.6B-1.7B YUAN FOR 15 MOS TO MARCH; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO DUE TO INCREASED MARKETING EXPENSES

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 24.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc bought 191,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 961,273 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.02M, up from 769,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.86. About 6.13M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 16.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 02/04/2018 – ICICI BANK HAS GOT NO COMMUNICATION FROM ED; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK 4Q OTHER INCOME 56.8B RUPEES; 07/05/2018 – ICICI WILL CUT NET NPA RATIO TO 1.5% BY MARCH 2020: KOCHHAR; 12/04/2018 – SEBI SPOKESMAN DIDN’T IMMEDIATELY RESPOND TO QUERY ON ICICI; 07/05/2018 – Correct: ICICI Bank 4Q Consolidated Net Profit INR11.41 Bln vs. INR20.82 Bln a Year Earlier; 14/03/2018 – ICICI SECURITIES OFFER TO OPEN MARCH 22, CLOSE MARCH 26; 29/03/2018 – ICICI Bank Says Board Has Faith in CEO, Defends Loan Decision; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Some of India’s ICICI Bank borrowers get debt recast done via Avista – PTI in Economic Times; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI board unaware of Kanodias’ investment in Deepak Kochhar’s NuPower – Business Standard; 26/03/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI SECURITIES LTD IPO SUBSCRIBED 76 PCT AS OF 1000 GMT EXCLUDING ANCHOR INVESTOR ALLOCATIONS

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16 billion and $5.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 208,891 shares to 2.34 million shares, valued at $199.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 933,533 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.29M shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94B for 39.54 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc, which manages about $820.46 million and $131.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 22,135 shares to 3,535 shares, valued at $999,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.