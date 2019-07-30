Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Market Value Rose While Tci Wealth Advisors Cut Position by $322,020; Aristotle Fund LP Has Cut Its Holding in Office Depot (ODP) by $5.98 Million

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 89.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc sold 1,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 211 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38,000, down from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $455.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $175.05. About 11.57 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/05/2018 – Hexindai Announces Appointment of Chief Marketing Officer; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA $2.68B; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding Sees FY19 Revenue Growth Topping 60%; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – INVESTMENTS RESULTED IN A NET LOSS FOR ANT FINANCIAL IN QUARTER; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S JOE TSAI SPEAKS ON BTV; 02/04/2018 – Standard (HK): Alibaba swallows delivery firm; 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE-SPECIAL COMMITTEE INFORMED THAT YUNFENG, ALIBABA IN TALKS WITH SOME SHAREHOLDERS ABOUT POTENTIAL SUPPORT FOR YUNFENG/ALIBABA PROPOSAL; 07/03/2018 – WANdisco Launches OEM Sales Partnership With Alibaba Cloud; 23/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES EXTENDS GAINS TO AS MUCH AS 28%; 22/05/2018 – Student startups face-off at Alibaba Cloud-SUSS Entrepreneurship Certificate/Minor – Pitch to Investors

Aristotle Fund Lp decreased its stake in Office Depot Inc. (ODP) by 38.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Fund Lp sold 1.99 million shares as the company’s stock declined 36.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.20M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.62 million, down from 5.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Fund Lp who had been investing in Office Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.99. About 4.79M shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 11.52% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC ODP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.31, REV VIEW $10.88 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT TO REAFFIRM ITS 2018 OUTLOOK; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT PROVIDES UPDATE ON STRATEGIC TRANSFORMATION TO BECOME AN OMNI-CHANNEL BUSINESS SERVICES PLATFORM; 30/03/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT NAMED DAN STONE COMPUCOM PRES. EFFECTIVE APRIL 1; 06/04/2018 – U.S. is being wrongly blamed for trade problems, says former Office Depot CEO; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC ODP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.31, REV VIEW $10.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Expects 5.5% Growth in Yr Over Yr Sales in 2018; 09/04/2018 – Time Warner/AT&T: Shapiro expected to testify Wednesday; 26/03/2018 – CompuCom Launches `Self Healing Branch’ to Help Banks Automate Technology Support and Reduce Downtime; 06/04/2018 – US is being wrongly blamed for trade problems: Former Office Depot CEO

Analysts await Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ODP’s profit will be $27.31 million for 9.95 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Office Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Colorado-based Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Sei Investments stated it has 268,807 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Clark Estates Ny has invested 0.56% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 417,161 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Federated Pa invested 0% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Comerica Bank & Trust reported 551,649 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate holds 0.01% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) or 3.72 million shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 793,055 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 42,590 are owned by Meeder Asset Mgmt. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 2.81 million shares. Of Vermont owns 2,362 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Piedmont Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). First Manhattan has invested 0% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). 529,078 are held by Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0.04% or 202,200 shares.

More notable recent Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Office Depot: 3Q18 Results May Have Proved Me Wrong – Seeking Alpha” on November 13, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: Office Depot (ODP) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on May 01, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “What to watch today: The Fed meets, Capital One’s massive data hack, and Beyond Meat sinks – CNBC” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Office Depot Launches ‘Back to School Proud’ Campaign to Give Students the Advantage They Need to Succeed With Must-Have Supplies, Tech and Furniture – Business Wire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Office Depot (ODP) Down 4.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Alibaba Stock Can be Boosted by Digital-Ad Growth – Investorplace.com” on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stifel Adds Alibaba To Select List, Sees 40% Upside Potential – Benzinga” published on May 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alibaba: It Makes No Sense – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Consider Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba Stock Has Plenty of Juice to Rally Higher – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94 billion for 38.73 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.53B and $227.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,397 shares to 3,997 shares, valued at $7.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.