Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Market Value Rose While Locust Wood Capital Advisers Has Lifted Its Stake; Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Has Decreased Its Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) Holding by $11.40 Million

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) by 48.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 79,733 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 84,831 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.21 million, down from 164,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $133.38. About 1.15 million shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 34.64% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 15/05/2018 – Third Point Buys New 1.4% Position in Wynn Resorts; 23/03/2018 – Steve Wynn’s complete removal from any kind of influence or association with Wynn Resorts could have a positive impact on the investigations ongoing in Massachusetts and Nevada; 10/04/2018 – MacauDailyTimes: Wynn is said to be selling USD150m of Warhol, Picasso works; 24/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts 1Q Loss/Shr $1.99; 22/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts Shareholders Rebuff Executive Compensation Plan; 28/03/2018 – The Macau casino operator saw a “very quick window” to invest; 23/03/2018 – Galaxy Entertainment to Buy 4.9% Stake in Wynn Resorts; 08/03/2018 – WYNN – AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES FOR ARUZE USA NOT TO ASSERT ANY CLAIMS OR RIGHTS UNDER STOCKHOLDERS AGREEMENT; 03/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS SAYS CO & CERTAIN UNITS ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – The Republican: Off the table: Wynn Resorts declines offers from MGM, Caesars to buy Encore Boston Harbor

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 12.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 9,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 83,365 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.21 million, up from 74,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $453.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $174.67. About 8.28 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 10/04/2018 – China’s Ant ups fundraising target, valuation could hit $150 bln; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES LIKELY LOSS 1.6B-1.7B YUAN FOR 15 MOS TO MARCH; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba will buy Chinese food delivery app Ele.me; 14/05/2018 – ADRs Slightly Higher; Alibaba, BP and Novartis Trade Actively; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba is preparing to invest in Grab – TechCrunch; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S JOE TSAI SPEAKS ON BTV; 11/04/2018 – Alibaba spin-off eyes $150bn valuation; 07/03/2018 – India’s Paytm gets regulatory approval to sell investment products; 24/04/2018 – XIAOZHU.COM SAYS ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH FLIGGY, THE TRAVEL BRAND UNDER ALIBABA GROUP ON APRIL 24; 19/03/2018 – STMicroelectronics’ Products Complete Alibaba IoT Validation, Enabling Better Time to Market for Customers

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63 million and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 25,705 shares to 154,540 shares, valued at $13.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 70,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 183,500 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (Put) (NYSE:DHR).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.35 million activity.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 24,764 shares to 2.04M shares, valued at $335.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 13,278 shares in the quarter, for a total of 426,967 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).