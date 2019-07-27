Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Market Value Rose While Graham Capital Management LP Decreased Stake by $3.64 Million; Meeder Asset Management Position in Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Has Increased as Valuation Rose

Meeder Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL) by 365.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc bought 13,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,902 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, up from 3,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $164.84. About 511,807 shares traded or 1.41% up from the average. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has declined 0.82% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 25/04/2018 – Rob Dauster: Nevada just landed a commitment from 6-10 Trey Porter, a grad transfer from Old Dominion, per a source. Averaged; 12/04/2018 – Billboard: Carrie Underwood, Old Dominion Set to Play Inaugural Live In The Vineyard Goes Country; 26/03/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Annual Report 2017; 08/05/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Gains Tied to Unconfirmed Rumors; 03/04/2018 – Old Dominion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2018; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q Rev $925M; 27/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $119; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT FEB. LTL TONS PER DAY INCREASED 17.9%; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – EARL E. CONGDON TO BECOME SENIOR EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

Graham Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.49M, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $465.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $178.74. About 15.17M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK BOOSTED INTC, BABA, GOOG, LOW, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba Group: Will Inject a Further $2 Billion Into Southeast Asian Online Shopping Company Lazada; 29/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL FUNDRAISING MAIN INVESTORS INCLUDE GIC, TEMASEK, WARBURG PINCUS; 12/04/2018 – WARBURG PINCUS WP.UL IN TALKS TO INVEST IN $8 BLN FUNDRAISING ROUND FOR CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL; 09/05/2018 – Alibaba Acquires Pakistan-based E-commerce Site Daraz Group — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – ALIBABA’S MA TO ABANDON U.S. JOB VOW IF TIE WORSENS: CHINA NEWS; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads $1.4bn stake deal in Chinese delivery group ZTO; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon is, says CEO of Swatch; 02/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Alibaba, ArcelorMittal and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trade Actively; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba, Celgene and Virtu Financial are some of the names set to publish earnings

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94 billion for 39.54 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kaman Corp (Prn) by 2.50M shares to 15.38 million shares, valued at $16.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Contura Energy Inc.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Alibaba Stock Has Plenty of Juice to Rally Higher – Investorplace.com” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alibaba: It Makes No Sense – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alibaba’s Stock May Surge Higher – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Alibaba (BABA) Named Exclusive Provider of Salesforce (CRM) in China – StreetInsider.com” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Susquehanna raises Alibaba estimate on 618 strength – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85B and $1.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Endo International Plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) by 41,879 shares to 25,760 shares, valued at $207,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 6,371 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,042 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).